The Frederick County government is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday for people to offer their suggestions and priorities for the county's next budget.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who is responsible for drafting the county's budget and forwarding it to the County Council in the spring for a final vote, will host the hearing.
