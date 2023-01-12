The roughly 15 people who spoke during a town hall meeting about the county's next budget Thursday in Urbana shared a wide range of priorities, including access to less expensive broadband internet and maintaining the county's property tax rate — or decreasing it.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, is hosting a town hall meeting about the county's next budget in each of the five County Council districts. She hosted one for District 1 in Brunswick on Monday.
Thursday's meeting was in District 2, which covers the southeastern part of the county, including New Market, Linganore, Ijamsville and parts of Urbana and Mount Airy.
Dave Carney, who lives between New Market and Mount Airy, said Comcast Corp. has a monopoly on the broadband internet market in the county. Without more local competition, Comcast has charged consumers like Carney too much money for internet access, he said.
He asked the county officials at the meeting — Fitzwater and County Council members Steve McKay and Renee Knapp — whether the county could use budget money to incentivize more internet providers to offer service in the county.
"A lot of people hate Comcast," Carney said during the meeting.
A couple of audience members voiced their agreement or signified it with a head nod. "You're not alone," one meeting attendee said.
"We are gonna see, really, unprecedented state and federal funding for broadband. So, we're working really closely with our staff to make sure we're not missing out on some of those opportunities," Fitzwater said during the meeting.
McKay, a Republican who in November was elected to his second term representing District 2, said it's challenging for other companies to enter the local broadband market because Comcast enjoys a "high barrier to entry for competition."
The corporation, he said, owns underground wiring in the county that delivers connection to homes and businesses. An incoming provider would have to pay to install its own underground wiring.
The county, which entered a 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast in 2007, renewed its contract with the corporation in 2018, under what McKay said were more favorable terms for the county.
"The county's been doing good things in this area, but I hope we can be aggressive and do more," McKay said.
Another speaker said during the meeting that the county should maintain the current property tax rate to ensure the county has the revenue necessary to maintain services. Lowering the property tax rate to the constant-yield rate would've saved him less than $150, he said.
The constant-yield rate is the property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year, and it's lower than the rate the county has had for the last dozen or so years.
Adopting the constant-yield rate would have lowered the county’s tax revenue by $13 million for the current fiscal year.
Minutes later, Brent Simmons, a Monrovia resident, said the county should adopt the constant-yield rate to reduce people's property taxes.
McKay voted for the county to adopt the constant-yield rate each of the last four years. But, with a 5-2 Democratic County Council and a Democratic county executive, it's unlikely the lower rate will be adopted as part of the county's next budget.
Fitzwater is expected to present her proposed budget to the County Council in April.
The council is scheduled to vote whether to adopt her proposed budget by May 31.
The next town hall meeting about the county's budget is scheduled for Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick. The meeting will be in District 4, which covers the eastern half of Frederick.
