Urbana Town Hall
Buy Now

Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay, seated at left, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, center, and County Councilwoman Renee Knapp listen as Judy Getz speaks during a town hall meeting about the county's next budget at the Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue banquet hall on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The roughly 15 people who spoke during a town hall meeting about the county's next budget Thursday in Urbana shared a wide range of priorities, including access to less expensive broadband internet and maintaining the county's property tax rate — or decreasing it.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, is hosting a town hall meeting about the county's next budget in each of the five County Council districts. She hosted one for District 1 in Brunswick on Monday.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription