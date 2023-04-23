Legislative Session Recap
Senator Karen Lewis Young, left-center, speaks while sitting with District 3 Delegates Kris Fair, left, Karen Simpson, right-center, and Ken Kerr, right, during the 2023 Legislative Session Recap for District 3 at the C. Burr Artz Public Library on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The members of Maryland's delegation to District 3 in the General Assembly will continue to look at ways to regulate guns in the state, they told constituents at a meeting Sunday.

“We're willing to push the envelope” in regard to further gun control laws, Sen. Karen Lewis Young, D, said in regard to a question about what the legislature could do to help strengthen gun laws in the state.

