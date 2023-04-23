The members of Maryland's delegation to District 3 in the General Assembly will continue to look at ways to regulate guns in the state, they told constituents at a meeting Sunday.
“We're willing to push the envelope” in regard to further gun control laws, Sen. Karen Lewis Young, D, said in regard to a question about what the legislature could do to help strengthen gun laws in the state.
Lewis Young and Delegates Ken Kerr, D, Karen Simpson, D, and Kris Fair, D, had gathered at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in downtown Frederick to brief constituents on the results of the recently completed legislative session of the General Assembly.
Lawmakers have to look at how legislation affects the right to bear arms versus the impact on public safety, Simpson said.
The legislature passed a law during the session clarifying where firearms can be openly carried, in response to a Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public places.
The Maryland law prohibits the carrying of guns in areas including schools or health care facilities, government buildings, businesses licensed to sell alcohol or cannabis, stadiums, museums, and other facilities, with the exception of military members, law enforcement officers and several other exempted groups of people.
The law also prohibits issuing a handgun permit to someone with a mental disorder and history of violent behavior or has a civil protective order or current court order prohibiting them from buying or possessing firearms.
Simpson said she thinks the General Assembly did a good job of looking at who is not supposed to have a gun.
The General Assembly votes on gun safety legislation every year, and Maryland has some of the most robust fun laws in the country, Lewis Young said.
The lawmakers also summarized the activities of their respective committees during the legislative session.
On other issues, the legislature also strengthened the state's mail-in ballot procedures, clarified the role of the state administrator of elections, and moved the date of the state's primary elections to May 14, 2024, Fair said.
Simpson hailed the passage of a bill that removes the statute of limitations for victims of sexual abuse and one that created a safe harbor for victims of sexual trafficking.
Lawmakers also overhauled the state's cannabis laws in preparation of the legalization of recreational use of marijuana on July 1, she said.
“All in all, it was a very exciting session,” Fair said.
