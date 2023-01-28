District 5 Town Hall
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird asked County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to not forget about Thurmont during budget planning. District 5 residents spoke to Fitzwater on Saturday at Catoctin High School about what they would like to see for the upcoming county budget. 

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Nearly 30 residents from the northern part of Frederick County spoke during a town hall Saturday and asked that the Frederick County Council not forget about them during budget planning for the next fiscal year.

Residents consistently expressed that they felt they were being pushed to the side when it came to receiving funding.

