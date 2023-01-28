Nearly 30 residents from the northern part of Frederick County spoke during a town hall Saturday and asked that the Frederick County Council not forget about them during budget planning for the next fiscal year.
Residents consistently expressed that they felt they were being pushed to the side when it came to receiving funding.
“A lot of times, I think that Frederick County doesn't realize there’s anything north of Monroe Avenue,” Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said. “And I know that's not true, but a lot of the time, it seems to me to be the case."
Saturday’s town hall, held at Catoctin High School, was the final one in a series of five. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater toured the county’s districts to hear residents’ concerns and priorities as she crafts a budget. County Council members Mason Carter and Renee Knapp were also present during Saturday's town hall.
District 5 includes the municipalities of Thurmont, Walkersville, Woodsboro and Emmitsburg.
Many residents expressed a desire for more resources, including infrastructure and senior programs. Some also requested the county keep taxes low.
Dennis Smith asked the council to allot $6 million for projects in Thurmont. Senior taxpayers can’t afford to pay for them, he said.
“We have very fixed-income senior citizens, and quite a few of them are even in this room today. They cannot afford tax increases,” he said.
Thurmont Commissioner Wayne Hooper said District 5 constantly asks for money for its seniors, and then watches the money go to other senior centers.
Like Smith, Hooper spoke about the $10 million worth of pending projects Thurmont is set to undertake.
There are roads that need to be repaired, parks and trails to be upgraded and volunteer emergency and fire services that need help, he said.
“Money needs to go where it's needed, and that's up here … but we're tired of being forgotten or put down the list,” Hooper said.
David Ennis was speaking on behalf of his wife, Walkersville commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis, who was home sick. Ennis advocated for more accessible senior housing across the county and in District 5. He also asked for more senior programs, particularly in Walkersville.
Ross Lillard voiced his support for legislation proposed by Councilman Steve McKay and endorsed by Carter that would allow for senior property tax relief.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Lillard said. “We need to really try and keep our seniors in Frederick County rather than moving out of state.”
People also asked for more funding for their parks, trails and recreation.
Cindy Cole praised Thurmont's Trolley Trail, and asked that the county continue to fund it. It could become an important connection from the northern part of the county to Frederick. It’s also great for youth, she said.
“The trail is going to be another resource for our teenage kids who need to get out and walk,” Cole said.
Helen Johnson advocated for money that would go toward refurbishing tennis courts and trails in the area. It would keep kids active and out of trouble if they had access to good recreation, she said.
“We could be a healthier county and a healthier state,” she said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
