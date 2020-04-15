Frederick could see a drop of nearly $3 million in revenues in the current fiscal year and more than $5 million in the next year, complicating the city's budget process as it attempts to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city's budget director.
The city faces potential lost revenue of just under $3 million in the current fiscal year 2020, including an estimated $1.7 million from the general fund, and a $5.5 million drop in FY21, including $3.5 million from the general fund, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll told the mayor and aldermen at the city's first budget public meeting.
Mayor Michael O'Connor has proposed an operating budget of about $105 million for FY21, which begins in July.
The next budget meeting is scheduled for April 22, with hearings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The $9 million to $10 million that the city collects in income taxes in the current probably won't change much, but the timing of when it comes in might, Barkdoll said.
Meanwhile, the roughly $300,000 that the city normally collects in its admissions and amusement tax – mostly from the Frederick Keys and rounds of golf at the city's Clustered Spires golf course – will be down this fiscal year, with the Keys' season postponed and the golf course closed, she said.
The uncertainty of the worldwide pandemic has thrown the budget process into flux.
“There's just so much that we don't know. And I apologize that I keep saying that,” Barkdoll told the mayor and aldermen.
The FY21 budget will have to be amended, but as things unfold they could bring back items throughout the year that get cut initially, she said.
The projections presume some sort of “normal” life returning in July or August, Barkdoll said.
O'Connor noted that how quickly things resume will impact how revenues come in.
“We're not going to come out of this as quickly as we went into it,” he said.
The aldermen will also look at whether to delay an increase in water and sewer rates that is scheduled to take place in July, in order to give residents time to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, which has closed down many businesses and put employees out of work.
Alderman Roger Wilson said Wednesday that he plans to introduce a resolution to delay the increase six months.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell noted that the fees collected go toward maintaining infrastructure and providing critical services.
The new water and sewer rates adopted by an ordinance in November included a five-year schedule, Barkdoll said.
A new ordinance would take some time.
“That is not something that can be done on the fly. There are advertising requirements when it comes to water and sewer rate changes,” she said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she'd like to look for funding sources to find one-time funds to help people struggling through an unprecedented situation.
“I think that we really need to focus on what we can do to help people now, and in the immediate future after now,” Kuzemchak said.
The pandemic has been tough on people who were already hurting, Alderman Derek Shackelford said.
People who may have been one paycheck away from financial disaster have seen that paycheck disappear, he said.
“The gap has just increased or widened,” he said.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked if any city employees had been laid off, furloughed, or had their pay cut during the pandemic.
O'Connor said they had not.
When the pandemic began, keeping the city staff intact was a top priority, he said.
Some workers, especially in the parks and recreation department and at the golf course, have been kept on staff but aren't reporting to work, he said.
O'Connor said there will have to be “hard conversations” about cost of living increases, merit raises, and other benefits as the budget process continues.
“But we want to do that with a work force that's intact,” he said.
