A town auditor said Emmitsburg can loan money from its general fund to its water fund, which has a deficit.
"It's not really preferred, but it's not disallowed," one of the town's auditors, Michelle Mills of Draper and McGinley, said at a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
The Board of Commissioners discussed a water fund transfer, as well as staff billing practices, at length at Monday's meeting.
The discussion took place in the wake of an April vote to raise the rates that support its water fund by 36% annually for five years, and ongoing questions from Commissioner Amy Boehman-Pollitt.
Emmitsburg's water fund posted a $173,433 deficit in FY23 out of a total fund of $739,683. It is slated to post a $15,751 deficit in FY24 out of a total fund of $680,801.
Emmitsburg's water fund, a separate financial entity from the town's general fund, has posted a deficit since at least fiscal year 2015, according to budgets available online.
Town commissioners were previously told they were not permitted to loan the water fund money from their general fund, Commissioner Joe Ritz said at the meeting.
Town staff members seemed to share that impression.
"I was under the understanding that the loan from the general fund to, say, the water fund, it had to be project specific, or is that not the case?" Town Manager Cathy Willets asked the auditors.
Mills said the town can "subsidize" its water fund, and it does not have to be specific to a project, or paid back, Mills added.
"So, we have options. Why was that not brought to our attention before?" Boehman-Pollitt said.
Ritz said the question has come up, but they were told it was not an option, which Willets reiterated.
The idea of loaning money to ease water rate increases was discussed at the meeting.
Willets said she was told by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in an email that the town needed to have "competitive water rates" to receive grants for infrastructure.
The town did obtain a USDA grant to help fund a $5 million replacement pump station on Creamery Road.
The board last raised minimum water charges in 2006, Willets previously told the News-Post.
The News-Post asked commissioners Friday if they were interested in subsidizing the water fund from the general fund.
"It's only fair to our residents that we fully explore all options in case there are other creative solutions that were missed earlier this year," Boehman-Pollitt wrote in an email.
Commissioner Frank Davis, who is running for mayor in September, said in a phone interview that he wanted to look at the concept and credited Boehman-Pollitt for bringing it up.
Commissioner Tim O'Donnell, who is also running for mayor, said in a phone interview that he was concerned the loan could hurt possible interest rates if the town had an emergency and needed to apply for federal funding.
"Personally, no, I don’t see that as a best practice," O'Donnell said.
Staff salaries
Boehman-Pollitt previously expressed concerns about: a cost of living increase to staff salaries coming out of a water fund in deficit, how supplies are billed to the water fund (i.e., office supplies) and how town staff activities are billed to the water fund.
Emmitsburg's water fund has its own budget line items for things like supplies and salaries.
If town staff members in the office work for an hour on water issues, that hour is billed to the water fund, Willets explained Monday.
Willets has previously disagreed with the idea moving salary expenses to the general fund, calling it "robbing Peter to pay Paul."
On Monday, Boehman-Pollitt questioned how the staff determines where to bill their time.
This resulted in a discussion of how various staff members keep track of their hours and departments billed, as well as safeguards in place to monitor time sheets.
"At some point, you have to have faith in your staff, that they're completing their time sheets accurately," Willets said.
Willets contended it was important to have an accurate view of how much the water fund costs to run, including supplies, "so you can plan for the future."
"My question is, what constitutes a water or sewer activity?" Boehman-Pollitt said. "To me, it sounds like it's subjective, and it's up to the town."
There is some subjectivity, Mills said.
O'Donnell proposed that town employees meet with Boehman-Pollitt to discuss how the staff handles billing for the water department.
Boehman-Pollitt said she would prefer if the findings of the meeting were also discussed at a public board meeting.
Willets said she contacted other municipalities, as requested, to ask how they treat water fund salaries and supplies.
"They're all doing it the same way," and some are in deficits or looking at raising rates, as well, Willets said.
If "they are in the exact same position we are, where their water funds are going broke, and we're following the same way they do business, that's probably not a good thing," Davis said.
