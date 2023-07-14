BG Welcme Emmitsburg Sign - file
A Welcome to Emmitsburg sign on South Seton Avenue

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A town auditor said Emmitsburg can loan money from its general fund to its water fund, which has a deficit.

"It's not really preferred, but it's not disallowed," one of the town's auditors, Michelle Mills of Draper and McGinley, said at a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. 

