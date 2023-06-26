Emmitsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant
Emmitsburg’s wastewater treatment plant is shown in 2015. Water rates in the town are scheduled to increase 36% a year over the next five years.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Water rates in Emmitsburg are scheduled to go up 36% for five straight years as the town tries to dig out from a deficit in its water fund.

The town's water fund has had a deficit since least FY2015, according to publicly available budgets. 

Quarterly water rates in Emmitsburg
The image shows quarterly water charges in Emmitsburg for the first 6,000 gallons of usage for people who have 3/4 inch meters. Most users have a 3/4 inch meter, according to town manager Cathy Willets.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

$168 per quarter -- $672 per year -- for water??! I feel sorry for those folks.

Well and septic is looking better all the time. There are significant up-front costs, but they are usually wrapped into the mortgage. There can be periodic expenses -- a new well pump, septic tank pumped out -- but those costs can be minimized by using a large pressure tank (reduced pump cycling) and being conscious of what goes in the septic tank.

It seems like municipal water should be less expensive than individual well and septic systems.

