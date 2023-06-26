Water rates in Emmitsburg are scheduled to go up 36% for five straight years as the town tries to dig out from a deficit in its water fund.
The town's water fund has had a deficit since least FY2015, according to publicly available budgets.
Mayor Donald Briggs said the town has been reluctant to raise water rates due to a desire not to increase burdens on residents, particularly after sewer rate increases in prior years and the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town commissioner, Joe Ritz, though, said in a phone interview, the failure to address the deficit represented "mismanagement" by town officials, including himself.
Most users have a 3/4 inch meter, Town Manager Cathy Willets wrote in an email. For a 3/4 inch meter, the current minimum charge for a user for the first 6,000 gallons used in a three-month period is $35. Beginning in FY24 — which starts July 1 — the charge will increase by 36% to $47.60.
The fee is scheduled to increase annually by 36% through FY29.
The same amount of water in FY29, after the fifth straight year of rate hikes, would cost $167.73 for the same three-month period (not including sewer or other fees associated with a water bill).
After the 36% increases through FY-29, the minimum charge will increase 3% annually according to ordinance 23-05, which changed water rates.
The water fund posted a deficit of $173,433 in FY23 out of a total fund of $739,683. The total water fund budget for FY24 is $680,801, with a deficit of $15,751.
Property tax rate holds steady
The town is keeping its property tax rate the same next year — 34.6 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The town’s FY24 general fund budget was approved on June 5.
The general fund, or operating budget, is $2.18 million, up 6.2% from this year's budget of a little over $2 million.
In the general fund, one reason revenue is expected to increase in FY24 is higher real estate tax revenue, Cole Tabler, the town’s accountant, said at a May 15 budget meeting.
Aside from the general fund budget, the town has approved a capital budget of $668,377 for FY24. The capital budget expenditures include paving, upgrading older parking meters, and cornhole boards at E. Eugene Myers Community Park, Town Clerk Sabrina King said.
Some of those expenses will be covered by grants.
Digging out of a hole
The water rate increase has sparked lots of discussion among the town’s mayor and Board of Commissioners.
Emmitsburg last raised the minimum charge for the first 6,000 gallons of water in 2006, Willets wrote in an email.
The rate increase was 7%, up to $35 for three months for the 3/4-inch meter that covers most users, and by 7% up to $45 for a 1-inch meter, Willets wrote.
For comparison, a user in the City of Frederick is charged a fixed fee based on meter size, then by usage. For FY24, for a ¾ inch meter, there is a fixed charge of $48.58.
Frederick water customers would then be charged $5.05 per 1,000 gallons for the first 6,000 gallons. That comes out to $78.88 for three months, or $315.52 annually (not including other fees or sewer charges).
Briggs, who was first elected in 2011, cited a few reasons for Emmitsburg's ongoing water budget deficit. He said in a phone interview he could not recall if the water fund posted a deficit in 2011. One reason he cited was a prior increase in sewer rates.
Sewer rates were raised in April 2012 and July 2014, Willets said.
Both increases, Willets wrote, were to fund a major project — the opening of a $19.5 million solar-powered wastewater treatment plant in 2015.
The Town wanted to give residents time to absorb those sewer increases, Briggs said. There was also a desire to look at raising rates in 2019 or 2020. (In FY19, the water fund’s deficit was $30,922.)
Then, the pandemic hit. "All along we’ve been trying to be sensitive" to people's ability to pay, Briggs said in a phone interview.
Briggs also mentioned the process of getting the wastewater plant off the ground, calling it a "monstrous deal" for a small town, he said.
Besides the plant, when asked why water rates weren't raised earlier, he listed several things that occupied town staff's attention, such as absorbing new properties, having a limited staff, and dealing with brown water issues before COVID, among others.
"It's probably something we should have dealt with a little earlier," Briggs said.
One Emmitsburg resident experienced brown water in their bathtub in the fall of 2019, and others took to social media with similar complaints, the News-Post previously reported. The brown water issue continued for months.
But, town officials at the time of the brown water issues said they would pursue U.S. Department of Agriculture grants to tackle larger investments in the water system, the News-Post previously reported.
Emmitsburg obtained loans and grants from the USDA to fund a $5 million replacement pump station at Creamery Road, Willets said at a board meeting in early May.
The town is contributing $1.4 million to the project, King said. The USDA loan covers $1,987,000 and a USDA grant covers $1,833,000, town staff wrote in an email.
Large capital improvements to water and sewer, like the Creamery Road pump, are in a separate budget from the water fund, which handles day-to-day water expenses and brings in revenue from water rates charged to customers.
However, the two water funds are related because if the day-to-day water fund posted an excess, that money would be transferred to the budget for infrastructure or capital investments.
'I'm just as guilty'
The water fund deficit is the result of mismanagement, Ritz said in a phone interview.
"We were losing money on water for years," Ritz said. But no one addressed it — not the town staff, the mayor, or the Board of Commissioners, he said.
"It appears that it's been mismanaged," Ritz said. "I'm just as guilty."
"It's not a matter of being guiltiest," Briggs said Monday in a phone interview when asked about Ritz's comments.
Because of the water fund deficit, and the large rate increases required to rebalance the budget, Commissioner Amy Boehman-Pollitt asked at the June 5 meeting if there was a way to take pressure off the water fund.
The average person likely thinks town staff salaries come from the general fund, Boehman-Pollitt said.
However, as Willets explained, the staff bills their time to each individual department, such as water or sewer. Each department, then, has a budget for payroll. And most staff members work on water in some capacity, Willets said at the meeting.
The water budget for FY24 includes $211,553 for salaries, down from $251,550 in FY23. The decrease is due to the retirement of a long-tenured employee, Briggs said.
Boehman-Pollitt asked at the June 5 meeting if it were possible to move certain expenses, particularly salary for some staff members, to come out of the general fund, rather than the water fund.
But Willets said salaries are split among departments, based on the work employees do. Moving all salaries to the general fund would create a different problem, she said.
"Then, you’re digging a hole in your general fund," Willets said at the meeting. "You're basically robbing Peter to pay Paul."
Briggs agreed, saying grouping all salaries in the general fund was a drain.
“But now we have a bankrupt water fund," Boehman-Pollitt said in response.
Town officials agreed to revisit Boehman-Pollit’s question at the next meeting in July.
$168 per quarter -- $672 per year -- for water??! I feel sorry for those folks.
Well and septic is looking better all the time. There are significant up-front costs, but they are usually wrapped into the mortgage. There can be periodic expenses -- a new well pump, septic tank pumped out -- but those costs can be minimized by using a large pressure tank (reduced pump cycling) and being conscious of what goes in the septic tank.
It seems like municipal water should be less expensive than individual well and septic systems.
