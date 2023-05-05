Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Friday announced the appointment of a long-time county official as the new county chief financial officer.
Dan Lewis, who currently serves as deputy director for the county's Division of Finance, will continue his nearly 22-year career in Frederick County government as CFO, starting May 20, according to a Frederick County press release.
Lewis will succeed current county CFO Lori Depies, who will retire at the end of May.
His appointment does not require confirmation from the Frederick County Council, unlike the county's division directors and chief administrative officer, according to county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.
His salary will be $187,000 per year, according to Laxton.
Lewis, 38, began working for the county as a high school intern in 2001 and has held a variety of county finance positions since then. His career includes a stint as treasury manager starting in 2011 and his start in 2021 as deputy director of finance.
In an interview on Friday, Lewis said he looks forward to continuing to help the community in which he lives and works, and following in the footsteps of Depies. He said he views Depies as a mentor.
"That's my drive behind this," Lewis said. "To use any role that is afforded to me to make ... [sure] that everyone has an equal opportunity to live and work and thrive in this wonderful community."
Fitzwater said in a press release that the search for Depies' replacement was nationwide and that Lewis's in-house appointment was exciting.
“Dan is a dynamic leader who brings decades of experience and thoroughly understands Frederick County’s finances,” Fitzwater said in the release.
Lewis has participated in numerous county committees, including the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, and notably chaired a committee that evaluated grant requests for the county's $50.4 million in federal funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
He applauded the work of his fellow committee members and their objective of providing financial relief to underserved communities.
"Our whole plan ... [was] to not only see recovery from the pandemic, but equitable achievements, [in] those different areas in our communities that were underrepresented, or disproportionately impacted or had been marginalized for years. That's the heartbeat behind what we did as a team."
His duties as CFO include protecting the county's recently announced AAA bond ratings and developing the county's budget, capital improvement program and other major fiscal policies.
