Newly appointed Frederick County CFO Dan Lewis

Newly appointed Frederick County CFO Dan Lewis.

 Photo provided by Frederick County government

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Friday announced the appointment of a long-time county official as the new county chief financial officer.

Dan Lewis, who currently serves as deputy director for the county's Division of Finance, will continue his nearly 22-year career in Frederick County government as CFO, starting May 20, according to a Frederick County press release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription