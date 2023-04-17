Tucked away on a quiet street, Frederick's Overlook Park is easy to miss.
With a pavilion, a basketball court, tennis courts, and a sloping asphalt trail, the park off Himes Avenue has many of the amenities of other parks in the city.
But behind the tennis courts, six brown rectangles sit near the tree line.
They're community garden plots, installed last year by the city through a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust. They are part of the city's efforts to improve park facilities in areas that may have been traditionally overlooked before.
The city uses the idea of equity emphasis areas — census tracts with large numbers of low-income or traditionally disadvantaged populations or groups, used by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments — to plan renovations and install new facilities in its parks.
There are four equity emphasis areas within the city, which officials and members of the city staff can use to be more thoughtful and intentional when planning policies, such as the allocation of park facilities, said Rebecca DeSantis-Randall, manager of equity and inclusion for the city.
The city uses the map of equity emphasis areas to identify parks within those areas where it can update equipment or individual facilities, said Bob Smith, deputy director of the city's parks and recreation department.
The city can also use the equity emphasis areas to help guide the city's master plan for all of its 75 parks, and identify needs within the various parks, he said.
In fiscal 2023, the city budgeted $1.5 million for park improvements in equity emphasis areas. The current capital improvements program in Mayor Michael O'Connor's proposed fiscal 2024 budget also has $900,000 for court renovation and replacement, including $300,000 budgeted for fiscal 2024 and $200,000 in fiscal 2025.
Along with the community garden plots in Overlook Park last year, the city used either grant funds or money in the capital improvements program for projects such as renovating basketball courts and improving lighting and fencing at College Estates Park on Taney Avenue, and renovating basketball courts at Stonegate Park on Andover Lane on the city's west side, Smith said.
Other projects proposed in the city's equity emphasis areas include:
- restroom upgrades at Grove Park
- renovations to a pavilion at Harmon Park
- a complete rebuilding of the existing skate park at Hillstreet Park
- replacing playground equipment at Linden Hills Park
- adding two small pavilions with tables at Mullinix Park.
At a meeting in November, some city aldermen identified the Hillstreet skate park as a chance to create a destination spot for families on the west side of the city.
The city wants to have an ongoing focus on equity emphasis areas, but that will partly depend on funding, Smith said.
In August 2020, the city passed a resolution to try to ensure that its policies and documents ensure equitable treatment for all residents.
The results have included the creation of DeSantis-Randall's office, discussions about the distribution of public art in the city, and efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in the city's procurement process, among other effects.
The city's map of equity emphasis areas changed in 2023, since the data for determining the areas changes and evolves over time, DeSantis-Randall said.
She tries to stay up to date on how different cities and municipalities around the region use equity emphasis areas to determine policies, she said.
Equity emphasis areas evolved from a Clinton-era executive order that directed all metropolitan planning organizations to consider how their decisions would affect minority communities, said Tim Canan, planning, data, and research director for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Once the areas are mapped, they can be used to assess whether a plan's policies would affect low-income or minority populations, he said.
It's important to make sure decisions about infrastructure benefit an entire community, especially communities that may have been historically overlooked, Canan said.
There's a long history of highway construction and other transportation projects that disrupt poor or minority communities, he said.
