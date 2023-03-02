Frederick will join a contract with a city in eastern Pennsylvania to haul material from the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The city will piggyback with a Bethlehem, Pa., contract with Synagro Central LLC to haul biosolids from the wastewater treatment plant.
The $100,000 agreement approved unanimously by the city's aldermen Thursday night will cover the remainder of fiscal 2023.
The current contract was scheduled to end March 1, but the city was able to extend it through the end of the month, Jason Michael, the assistant deputy director of operations for treatment plants and facilities, told the mayor and aldermen.
The aldermen also unanimously approved a $184,221 contract with Software House International to buy a software system for the city's water and wastewater treatment plants.
The city's plants have more than 1,000 pieces of equipment to maintain, and the new system will track their maintenance schedule, said Matt Bowman, the city's IT manager.
The city's current system is 25 years old, and can no longer support the needs of the city's operations, according to a report prepared by the city's staff.
The new technology will provide modern technology for the system. The city expects to expand the software to the rest of the Division of Public Works in fiscal 2025.
Software House International is the country's largest minority-owned business, Bowman said.
The aldermen also approved the appointments of Marsha Flowers, Monica Kirkpatrick, Kelly Esslinger, and John Funderburk to three-year terms on the city's Education Commission.
The committee helps identify educational needs for children in the city beyond the normal educational system, identify additional programs that exist or could be created to extend educational opportunities, and provide programs to meet additional needs of children in the city.
Finally, the aldermen approved two requests to serve beer on city property, for two events on a city lot next to the MARC train station in downtown Frederick.
The permissions cover a “Bikes and Beers Frederick” event on April 22 and the Maryland Craft Beer Festival on May 13.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.