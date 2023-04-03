Several Frederick aldermen said Monday that they were still digging into the details of Mayor Michael O’Connor’s $202.5 million proposed fiscal 2024 budget — studying the 326-page document ahead of the city’s first scheduled hearing on the budget on Wednesday evening.
Alderwoman Katie Nash, preparing to enter her second budget cycle since being elected to the board, said she has been going back and watching meetings from last year to see whether the aldermen achieved what they talked about.
The budget proposal O’Connor released on Friday includes a request for four new police officers and a crime-scene technician position for the city’s police department. Nash said she expects to ask for an analysis of the department’s workload.
At a meeting last week to discuss residents’ concerns over several recent violent incidents in the city, O’Connor said the Frederick Police Department is fully staffed at 150 sworn officers and his budget would request the new positions.
The budget refers to three of the new positions as privates and one as a corporal.
Nash said that with the city growing so quickly, she’s interested to see what the ideal number of officers would be for a city the size of Frederick.
Nash said she was still working her way through the budget, but she was surprised to see that it didn’t include any requests for new positions in the city’s Planning Department as the city looks to transition to a form-based code in the East Street corridor and possibly in other parts of the city.
Otherwise, Nash said she wants to make sure the budget reflects the wants and needs of the city’s residents and neighborhoods.
O’Connor’s budget requests 28 new positions overall, including an administrative assistant in the mayor’s office, a security coordinator in the emergency management department, two new code enforcement inspectors, three maintenance technicians in the parks department, and two parking enforcement monitors in the parking department.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he would like the budget process to include a robust discussion about investments in the city’s west side, as well as balancing social services and capital projects.
Shackelford said he was also interested in hearing residents’ ideas about the budget.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he also wants to discuss investments in the west side.
He also wants to look at investments in housing, both direct investments in affordable housing and priorities for zoning and development policies.
O’Connor has a record of introducing well-reasoned and fiscally responsible budgets, MacShane said, but the aldermen will make requests and amendments as the process moves along.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she would like to see the city partner more with Frederick County on housing and human services issues, as well as a community center at the city’s Westside Regional Park.
She also wants the city to continue moving forward on issues involving global warming, such as expanding composting and upcoming legislation that would ban the use of plastic bags by retailers.
Wednesday’s meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall, is expected to involve an overview of the budget and a general discussion, as well as a chance for residents to provide comments.
It will be the first of nine discussions on the budget, each involving various city departments and their requests for the new budget.
The budget is expected to be passed in early May.
O’Connor’s budget would keep the city’s property tax rate steady at 73 cents per $100 of assessed value.
But the amount of revenue the city has collected from property taxes has increased steadily in recent years, rising from $47.9 million in budgeted revenue in fiscal 2015 to $75.1 million in fiscal 2024.
Similarly, budgeted revenue from personal income tax has increased from $6.9 million to $12 million in the same period.
Why do our police officers dress like they are serving in Afghanistan?
