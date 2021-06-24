Neighborhoods on the west side of Frederick could be getting a second health center, depending on the outcome of a feasibility study on the issue.
The city's Department of Housing and Human Services is exploring the possibility of a second center on the city's west end, DHHS Director Ramenta Cottrell told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
No location has been identified yet, although any site will have to be accessible to public transportation, Cottrell said.
A new center would be the city's third. The city already has a health center on the west side, located at Hillcrest Elementary School, along with one on South Market Street.
The city is expected to approve a work order for up to $79,950 with 330 Partners, LLC, of Greer, South Carolina, to do a facility feasibility and development study for the new health center.
The company is currently working on a feasibility study for the current health center at 100 S. Market St., looking at the potential of moving the facility to a new location at 121 S. Market St.
The city's community action health center provides services to adults and children who are uninsured, ineligible for programs such as Medicaid and have a total income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The school-based center at Hillcrest Elementary serves students from Lincoln, Hillcrest, Waverley, North Frederick, Butterfly Ridge and Monocacy elementary schools, as well as their younger siblings.
Alderman Roger Wilson said he was excited about the feasibility study and believes another facility on the west side of the city would be a good thing.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said the proposal was timely and well-needed, while Alderman Kelly Russell said she appreciates the forward-thinking of the city's staff and the opportunity to serve a part of the community that's traditionally been underserved.
