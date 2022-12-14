Frederick County's months-long budget process began Wednesday with a public hearing at Winchester Hall, during which public schools officials asked County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to continue the county's trend of funding the school board's budget much higher than state requirements.
Officials with Frederick County Public Schools said that, even though the county funded the school board's budget higher than state requirements each of Jan Gardner's eight years as county executive, many students try to learn each day in aging school buildings and overcrowded classrooms because of a surging county population and years of insufficient funding before Gardner.
"Our county is experiencing explosive growth, and we need to make sure that we can accommodate the students that keep wanting to learn in our schools," said Frederick County Board of Education President Sue Johnson.
Two-thirds of the county's schools are more than 30 years old and 20 are over capacity, Johnson said
Johnson said the school board plans to ask the county for funding for 11 school construction projects. The county included funding for each of the nine school construction projects the school board advocated for in this year's capital budget.
Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said she plans to present her proposed budget for the school board — which is funded in the county government's budget — on Jan. 9.
The school board's budget will include money for costs from a settlement the school system reached with the U.S. Department of Justice after the department found the school system illegally secluded and restrained special education students.
In an investigation, the DOJ found thousands of incidents of illegal use of the practice over two and a half school years.
It is not yet clear what the total cost from the settlement will be, FCPS officials have said.
Local residents asked Fitzwater to continue including in her budget funding for performing arts programs and the Frederick Arts Council, the Immigrant Affairs Commission, new positions in the county's Senior Services Division and a new senior center.
Residents called for her to allocate money for renovations for the Frederick County Animal Control shelter, and for constructing trails, including one to connect Myersville and Middletown that was part of this year's budget.
Roughly 80% of the county's operating budget is for mandated funding for services like public education, libraries and public safety through the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The rest of the operating budget is discretionary and used for economic development, animal control, transit and other services.
Frederick County emerged from the last fiscal year with $48 million in higher-than-expected revenue and budget savings, according to an annual financial report.
The additional fund balance, which is about $20 million more than what the county expected, has been allocated for the budget that was the subject of Wednesday's hearing.
But, Fitzwater said, the county's recordation tax and building fee revenues are expected to decline, in part because of high interest rates and global supply chain disruptions.
Fitzwater said she plans to host public hearings in each of the county's five County Council districts. The meetings will not be live streamed, but will be recorded.
Below are the dates, times and locations for the meetings:
- District 1 — Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at Brunswick City Hall, 1 W. Potomac St., Brunswick
- District 2 — Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue banquet hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick
- District 3 — Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Waverley Elementary School, 201 Waverley Drive, Frederick
- District 4 — Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
- District 5 — Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont
The county is scheduled to have another budget public hearing at Winchester Hall in March.
In April, Fitzwater is expected to present her proposed budget to the County Council.
The council is scheduled to vote whether to adopt her proposed budget by May 31.
