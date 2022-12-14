Frederick County logo

Frederick County's months-long budget process began Wednesday with a public hearing at Winchester Hall, during which public schools officials asked County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to continue the county's trend of funding the school board's budget much higher than state requirements.

Officials with Frederick County Public Schools said that, even though the county funded the school board's budget higher than state requirements each of Jan Gardner's eight years as county executive, many students try to learn each day in aging school buildings and overcrowded classrooms because of a surging county population and years of insufficient funding before Gardner.

