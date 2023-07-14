Many property owners contacted Frederick County’s Treasury Department with concerns about being able to qualify for discounts after the county mailed out tax bills late.
Property tax bills are typically mailed to property owners by July 1, according to Diane Fox, the director of treasury for Frederick County. This year, however, the first bills were not sent out until July 7, and the last ones were placed in the mail on Tuesday.
Asked on Friday about the reason for the delay, Frederick County Director of Communications Vivian Laxton wrote in a statement:
“Changes to the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation’s billing process led to delays in the processing of property tax bills for Frederick County property owners.”
The Department of Assessments and Taxation could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.
According to Fox, property owners have been able to use an online portal to see their tax bills since the beginning of July.
She said that about 80% of physical property tax bills had been delivered as of Friday, and the rest are expected to be delivered in the coming days.
In past years, property owners who submitted their payments prior to Aug. 1 were offered a 1% discount. This year, to offset the delay, the county will extend that deadline by one week — until Aug. 7.
Shirley Shank has been a property owner in Frederick County since 1992. She said in an interview on Friday that her property tax bill has never taken this long to arrive in the mail.
“I hate to see another bill in the mail, but this one is very important,” Shank said. “If you don’t pay for it, your home could end up on the auction block.”
Property owners who wish to pay in person must deliver their payment to the Treasury Department by 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 in order to qualify for the 1% discount. Property owners can also qualify for the discount by sending their payment through the mail on or before Aug. 7 or through the online portal by 11:59 p.m. that same day.
Payment for property tax bills is due on Sept. 30.
(17) comments
Total incompetence lead by Fitzwater. To busy doing studies on diversity in the workplace. Start doing your job.
having lived in another county and dealing with the state assessment dept. I have no doubt what Fox says the reason for delay is true
If it is a state issue how was Washington County able to mail on time?
Got yesterday also
I just received my tax bill in the mail today and I wondered why it was arriving so late. I also dropped off the payment today. Wanted to make sure I get the discount.
One tax bill I know of arrived at least a week ago, maybe longer. Mine has not been received yet.
Amazing, they can get a DEI survey out, hire consultants so everyone feels like they belong, but they can't get R/E tax bills out. It seems the priorities are askew. Perhaps they need a consultant to perform this work.
I get the impression that you Blue, don’t want everybody to belong. I get that about others that comment here are against DEIB and equal Rights and opportunity for every citizen of Frederick County and the United States of America. That is against everything that America stands for. What happened to the Super Patriots and Flag Wavers that represented the Right prior to Trump being elected by a minority of the voters. Now the Right supports a mentally ill wannabe Dictator criminal liar. What the hell happened to the RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans)? Someone the other day compared the Republiban House of Representatives to a High School Cafeteria. I’d change that to a Junior High School Cafeteria. Nobody says you guys have to live in this Country if you hate it. You are free to pack up and leave. All 25% of you.
Well, that was a ridiculous over-reaction. Full of vitriol and hatefulness and name-calling. Oh, and false statements, too. VERY offensive! But you won't see the Right running for safe spaces or crying rooms or screaming and cursing in your face, or grasping for handouts. Thank God there are adults in the room. Have a nice day!
Keep in mind, TexasHoldem, that fido just turned 83 years old, three years older than Brandon is. Plus, he is a member of the far left progressives, just like Brandon is. Those two facts alone should explain a lot about the comments he posts.
Welcome to the Frederick News Post Opinion Forum Texas Holdem. I‘ve been here since 2008 and have a history with lots of commenters here. You didn’t see what Blue said yesterday or last week or last year. If you are expecting a place where civil, respectful discourse takes place this ain’t it. Hang around for a few months before you make any judgement. Peace. Enjoy. 👍
Ignore the far right comments below, phy! They are part of the No Nothing party of Republicans.
Too funny Phy. Yes, I suppose I would like government, at all levels, to do the things that they are supposed to, & yes, I prefer that they don't waste taxpayers' money. As for feeling like I belong, I don't need some clown to tell me this. I wasn't born in Frederick Co., but I have lived & worked here for some time, & like it here. I feel like I belong, especially when I receive my r/e tax bill, or mow my lawn. I have no plans to leave. Didn't you leave a couple of other MD counties? Now, why was that?
As for what I posted yesterday, last month, 2 years ago, etc., at least I have been consistent. I try to be respectful, but I do lean towards things operating in a logical, economical way. Unlike yourself who usually resorts to the same old broken record name calling. You haven't called me a racist for some time, I had assumed you got it out of your system, but maybe that's just part of your persona.
Donec Iterum Conveniant!
No doubt this is obvious to most people, but if a property owner is fortunate enough to be able to pay their full tax bill by Aug 7 (this year) they will receive the equivalent of 12% APR, guaranteed.
It is outrageous that the government is offering such a ridiculous APR when money market rates are ~5%. When will government learn to be frugal??!?11?!
🤣🤣🤣
mrnatural1, did you attend the BIG MEETING Thursday night about the Data Centers? Your questions could have been answered directly there. That’s where you might have an impact.
