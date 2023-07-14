Frederick County logo

Many property owners contacted Frederick County’s Treasury Department with concerns about being able to qualify for discounts after the county mailed out tax bills late.

Property tax bills are typically mailed to property owners by July 1, according to Diane Fox, the director of treasury for Frederick County. This year, however, the first bills were not sent out until July 7, and the last ones were placed in the mail on Tuesday.

Total incompetence lead by Fitzwater. To busy doing studies on diversity in the workplace. Start doing your job.

Reader1954

having lived in another county and dealing with the state assessment dept. I have no doubt what Fox says the reason for delay is true

AOC
AOC

If it is a state issue how was Washington County able to mail on time?

Greg F
Greg F

Got yesterday also

WalkTheTown

I just received my tax bill in the mail today and I wondered why it was arriving so late. I also dropped off the payment today. Wanted to make sure I get the discount.

DickD

One tax bill I know of arrived at least a week ago, maybe longer. Mine has not been received yet.

Blueline
Blueline

Amazing, they can get a DEI survey out, hire consultants so everyone feels like they belong, but they can't get R/E tax bills out. It seems the priorities are askew. Perhaps they need a consultant to perform this work.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I get the impression that you Blue, don’t want everybody to belong. I get that about others that comment here are against DEIB and equal Rights and opportunity for every citizen of Frederick County and the United States of America. That is against everything that America stands for. What happened to the Super Patriots and Flag Wavers that represented the Right prior to Trump being elected by a minority of the voters. Now the Right supports a mentally ill wannabe Dictator criminal liar. What the hell happened to the RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans)? Someone the other day compared the Republiban House of Representatives to a High School Cafeteria. I’d change that to a Junior High School Cafeteria. Nobody says you guys have to live in this Country if you hate it. You are free to pack up and leave. All 25% of you.

TexasHoldem

Well, that was a ridiculous over-reaction. Full of vitriol and hatefulness and name-calling. Oh, and false statements, too. VERY offensive! But you won't see the Right running for safe spaces or crying rooms or screaming and cursing in your face, or grasping for handouts. Thank God there are adults in the room. Have a nice day!

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Keep in mind, TexasHoldem, that fido just turned 83 years old, three years older than Brandon is. Plus, he is a member of the far left progressives, just like Brandon is. Those two facts alone should explain a lot about the comments he posts.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Welcome to the Frederick News Post Opinion Forum Texas Holdem. I‘ve been here since 2008 and have a history with lots of commenters here. You didn’t see what Blue said yesterday or last week or last year. If you are expecting a place where civil, respectful discourse takes place this ain’t it. Hang around for a few months before you make any judgement. Peace. Enjoy. 👍

DickD

Ignore the far right comments below, phy! They are part of the No Nothing party of Republicans.

Blueline
Blueline

Too funny Phy. Yes, I suppose I would like government, at all levels, to do the things that they are supposed to, & yes, I prefer that they don't waste taxpayers' money. As for feeling like I belong, I don't need some clown to tell me this. I wasn't born in Frederick Co., but I have lived & worked here for some time, & like it here. I feel like I belong, especially when I receive my r/e tax bill, or mow my lawn. I have no plans to leave. Didn't you leave a couple of other MD counties? Now, why was that?

As for what I posted yesterday, last month, 2 years ago, etc., at least I have been consistent. I try to be respectful, but I do lean towards things operating in a logical, economical way. Unlike yourself who usually resorts to the same old broken record name calling. You haven't called me a racist for some time, I had assumed you got it out of your system, but maybe that's just part of your persona.

Donec Iterum Conveniant!

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

No doubt this is obvious to most people, but if a property owner is fortunate enough to be able to pay their full tax bill by Aug 7 (this year) they will receive the equivalent of 12% APR, guaranteed.

public-redux
public-redux

It is outrageous that the government is offering such a ridiculous APR when money market rates are ~5%. When will government learn to be frugal??!?11?!

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

🤣🤣🤣

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

mrnatural1, did you attend the BIG MEETING Thursday night about the Data Centers? Your questions could have been answered directly there. That’s where you might have an impact.

