Frederick County would receive nearly 11% more in money from the state under the budget Gov. Wes Moore proposed on Friday, as well as funding for a number of school and infrastructure projects.
The county is slated to get more about $27.3 million for capital projects in Moore’s proposed budget including nearly $7 million for a project at Yellow Springs Elementary School, more than $1 million for flood mitigation in downtown Frederick, and $563,000 toward a new library in Middletown.
Sen. Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat from District 3, said she was “extremely disappointed” in the county’s allocation in the proposed budget. She said it was totally out of proportion for Frederick County’s size and rate of growth.
“I’ll be on the phone Monday morning” to ask what happened, Lewis Young said.
Counties that are significantly smaller than Frederick got significantly more capital money, she said.
While Frederick County — with a population of 271,717, according to 2020 Census figures — got $27.3 million for capital funds, Allegany County (population 68,106) was allocated $81.0 million, according to figures from Moore’s budget summary. The top project on the Allegany County list is a Westernport sanitary sewer replacement, at a cost of $22.7 million
Washington County, with 154,705 residents, would receive $40.8 million in the proposed budget.
Lewis Young said she hopes that Frederick County’s level of allocation was the result of some problems with the transition from Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration to Moore’s administration.
Legislators will probably have to look at doing bond initiatives for local projects that didn’t get funded, said Del. Jesse Pippy, a Republican from District 4 and the chairman of the county’s delegation in Annapolis.
Hogan did a pretty good job of looking out for Frederick County projects, Pippy said.
But with four legislative districts now including parts of Frederick County, each with municipalities and various needs, the delegation will have to look at what was missed, he said.
Pippy said he knows of several projects from Brunswick that didn’t get funded, among other items.
Statewide, he noted that the budget included a decrease of about $5.5 million in police, fire, and public safety funding.
However, Frederick County is proposed to get more than in fiscal 2023. The county would receive $4,099,000 in funding in police and fire and rescue funding, an increase of $54,000 from the previous year.
Frederick County would receive $364.6 million in direct aid to local government, a $39.8 million increase from fiscal 2023.
The 10.9% increase would make it one of 14 counties in the state to receive double-digit increases in funding.
In education, the county’s school system would receive $398.9 million under the proposed budget, an increase of $37.9 million, or 10.5%, from this year.
Frederick County projectsThe capital projects listed for Frederick County and their proposed funding are:
- $6,934,250: Yellow Springs Elementary School
- $3,738,750: Ballenger Creek Elementary School
- $3,522,115: Middletown Elementary/Middle School
- $2,661,000: Cunningham Falls State Park ($2,261,000 for Md. 77 sewer line upgrade; $400,000 for blue trail Hunting Creek bridge replacement)
- $1,852,000: New high school boys’ and girls’ and middle school residences
- $1,826,250: Monocacy Elementary School
- $1,145,552: Emmitsburg North Seton Avenue water line replacement
- $1,110,000: Emmitsburg DePaul Street water line replacement
- $1,084,500: Frederick downtown drainage area flood mitigation
- $1,011,000: Frederick County Adult Detention Center phase IV medical addition
- $764,250: Spring Ridge Elementary School
- $662,913: Urbana Elementary School
- $563,000: New Middletown library
- $291,092: Thurmont-Eyler Road Park playground improvements
- $100,000: Pine Cliff Park boat ramp rehabilitation
- $61,000: Fort Frederick State Park water treatment plant and distribution system upgrade
Fort Frederick State Park is in Big Pool in Washington County. It was not clear on Friday why it was included on the Frederick County list.
