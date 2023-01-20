Frederick County would receive nearly 11% more in money from the state under the budget Gov. Wes Moore proposed on Friday, as well as funding for a number of school and infrastructure projects.

The county is slated to get more about $27.3 million for capital projects in Moore’s proposed budget including nearly $7 million for a project at Yellow Springs Elementary School, more than $1 million for flood mitigation in downtown Frederick, and $563,000 toward a new library in Middletown.

