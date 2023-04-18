Frederick's police chief would like to establish a unit to address traffic concerns in the city, he told the city's aldermen Tuesday.
One of the Frederick Police Department's goals for the upcoming fiscal year is to expand traffic enforcement across the city, as well as increase patrols in the downtown area, Chief Jason Lando said in a meeting with the aldermen about the city's proposed fiscal 2024 budget.
“We'd like to attack that a little more robustly,” Lando said of traffic concerns in the city.
Lando said he hopes to have a traffic unit established within the next year, but the timing could vary.
Mayor Michael O'Connor's proposed fiscal 2024 budget includes three new officer positions, along with one corporal and an additional crime scene technician.
Most departments in cities the size of Frederick have a dedicated traffic enforcement unit, Lando said.
The additional positions would also allow the department to increase patrols in the downtown area, amidst concerns over several high-profile violent incidents in downtown Frederick in recent months.
Crime statistics are up over last year, but about even with 2019, before the pandemic, Lando said.
But addressing residents' concerns about violent crime can be challenging, no matter what the statistics show, he said.
“Stats don't really matter if there's a perception in the community that crime is up,” he said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford pressed Lando and members of the department's command staff about the department's efforts to recruit and promote women and people of color among its ranks.
The department has a three-tiered process for promotions that an outside consultant uses to create a list of candidates for promotions, said Deputy Chief Joe Hayer.
Once the list is created, the department follows that order to remove any perception of bias from the promotions process, Lando said.
The department is currently fully staffed, with 151 of 150 sworn-officer positions filled. The extra position exists because of scheduled retirements and other personnel and budgetary moves, Lando said.
The last contract that the city signed with the Fraternal Order of Police has helped attract officers, and Frederick can offer certain assignments and career opportunities that smaller departments may not be able to offer, Lando said of the department's success in attracting candidates.
The FPD also has strong support among the community in the city, he said.
“That means a lot to officers,” he said.
Shackelford asked how the department's body camera program is going.
Each member of the department, including him and the rest of the command staff, have two cameras that they can use, Lando said.
Most of the time, footage from the cameras can be used to clear officers when a complaint is made against them, he said.
But the footage can also provide opportunities for training and feedback for officers in situations where they weren't following department policies, he said.
Knowing that all of the department's members wear cameras is important for developing public trust, Shackelford said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash asked how the department can make sure it stays at full staffing as the city grows.
For at least the next year, the five new positions should put the department in a good position, Lando said.
While there's no sure way to determine the ideal staffing levels, Lando said, he would like to evaluate how many officers the department will need in the future.
Nash asked if there are any positions being handled by sworn officers that could be handled by civilian employees.
The department has sworn officers handle things like technology and recruiting, but Lando said he thinks it would hurt the department to move recruiting to a civilian position.
“People who think they want to be a police officer, they want to talk to a police officer,” Lando said.
