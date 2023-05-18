Members of a committee considering changes to Frederick's city charter heard Thursday from a veteran member of the Frederick County Council about the county's process for considering legislation.
Frederick County Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer outlined the county's legislative process. Two members of the city's staff gave a similar presentation about the city's process.
At the county level, the county executive's administrative staff puts legislation into the form of a bill or ordinance, which is then introduced by a council member, Keegan-Ayer said.
Members can also introduce legislation themselves.
Early in the term of the first County Council in 2015, the council found that it was beneficial to have workshops on legislation before it was introduced, rather than waiting until a bill had been introduced, Keegan-Ayer said.
She said that helps iron out many potential problems or disagreements, and reduces the number of amendments after a bill is introduced.
Legislation is introduced, then has a second reading at a public hearing, followed by a third reading, when there is a final vote.
Committee member Stuart Harvey asked Keegan-Ayer about her feelings on term limits for members of the county government.
The county charter limits county executives to two four-year terms, and council members are limited to three terms.
Currently serving her third term, Keegan-Ayer said she thinks term limits are probably a good idea.
If you're really doing the job well, meeting with constituents and attending meetings and events in the community, the job is a lot of work.
“It's a lot, and there's a lot to juggle all the time,” she said, leading to the possibility of burnout.
Since council member is a part-time position, many members also have other jobs as well, she said.
Term limits also lead to new members providing fresh perspectives and ideas to issues, she said.
The city's process for developing legislation is different than the county's, City Attorney Rachel Nessen told the committee.
Most ordinances come from the mayor via the city's staff, she said.
Proposed ordinances are discussed at a workshop, before being scheduled for a public hearing and a vote.
The city's more flexible process, without a process for second or third readings, could be considered a good thing or a bad thing, Nessen said.
If an aldermen has an idea for legislation, Nessen may help them draft it before it's introduced.
A proposal may come to her in different forms, from a general idea to an outline to a drafted document, she said.
Director of Budget and Administration Katie Barkdoll talked to the committee about the city's budget process.
The mayor introduces a budget by April 1, followed by a series of meetings in which the city's department heads talk with the aldermen about the needs of their various departments, Barkdoll said.
She said she thinks the city's budget process works pretty well, as a collaborative process between the mayor and aldermen.
With the committee slated to make its final report by November, committee member John Funderburk expressed frustration with the committee's process of gathering testimony from witnesses and other sources, rather than directly examining sections of the city's charter and discussing whether they should be changed.
He noted that only seven of the committee's 11 members were present Thursday to hear the discussion with Keegan-Ayer, Nessen and Barkdoll.
The committee was designed to conduct a comprehensive review of the charter, Chairman Tom Lynch said.
He pointed out that the meetings are recorded and available for members to review if they can't attend, as well as for the public to see what the group is discussing.
Committee member Ashley Waters said the committee's work was hampered by the fact that the charter hasn't been reviewed since 2007, and it's important that they understand the issues they're addressing.
“These are not simple changes. These are extremely substantive changes that are being discussed,” Waters said.
Good reporting Mr. Marshall.
