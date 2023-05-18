Frederick City Hall
Members of a committee considering changes to Frederick's city charter heard Thursday from a veteran member of the Frederick County Council about the county's process for considering legislation.

Frederick County Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer outlined the county's legislative process. Two members of the city's staff gave a similar presentation about the city's process.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

Jim Hartley

Good reporting Mr. Marshall.

