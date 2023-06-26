Brunswick wastewater treatment plant
Director of Utilities Matt Campbell stands next to the belt press in the Brunswick wastewater treatment plant in June of 2022. The infrastructure at the wastewater plant was built in 1989.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

A federal budget bill that includes $2 million for Brunswick's Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants was approved Thursday by the House Committee on Appropriations.

After the committee advanced the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee’s Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill, it will then be taken up for consideration by the full House of Representatives.

