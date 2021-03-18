A new Middletown library and renovations to Middletown Park are among the projects expected to be part of County Executive Jan Gardner’s capital budget when it’s approved by the County Council in May.
Work on the new, 15,250-square-foot library branch on Green Street near Middletown High School will begin in fiscal 2022 and open to the public in 2023, Gardner announced at a press conference Tuesday.
The $8.9 million project will replace the much smaller library on Prospect Street.
The library’s location near the town’s three schools and near downtown on three acres that the town reserved from the development of the Middletown Glen neighborhood will be an important asset for it, Middletown Burgess John Miller said Thursday.
He said the county has pledged to move the library and park projects forward, and kept them in the county’s Capital Improvement Plan.
“We’re very pleased with the county and the cooperation we’ve had with them,” he said.
He praised the county’s focus on serving all of its municipalities.
Within the last 10 years, the county has opened new libraries in Myersville and Brunswick, even though the western side of the county isn’t growing as fast as other areas, Miller said.
Meanwhile, Gardner said Tuesday that crews have started working on Middletown Park, repairing fields, walkways and roads, and replacing lights and water fountains.
Before the work finishes in December, the park’s pond will be dredged, a new restroom, two new shelters, and a field will be added to the park.
The project is expected to cost $8.8 million.
The park has been an anchor for Middletown recreation for about 40 years, and the county project will improve some amenities and make the park more pedestrian-friendly, Miller said.
“The community is really excited about it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.