Middletown voted to approve its latest budget after a slight delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town’s commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve the $3,044,524 general fund operating budget for fiscal year 2021. The number is a decrease from the FY20 budget, which was $3,106,212.
The budget includes $3,325,405 in revenues, including $1.48 million from local taxes, $1.57 million in county shared taxes and $214,528 in state shared taxes.
The town’s property tax rate will remain at 23 cents per $100 of assessed value, the 29th year that the rate has stayed the same.
The town is required to pass a budget by July 1, and normally has a public meeting in May and votes in early June, but commissioners lost several meetings to the coronavirus pandemic, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Monday.
The $280,881 surplus from the general fund will go into the town’s capital improvements plan, Bowen said.
Budget expense highlights include $809,315 for highways and streets, and $446,458 for public safety, which mostly pays for the town’s use of deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The general fund’s $1,572,235 capital improvement plan budget includes $626,000 for a project to reconstruct the town’s Broad Street, and a $224,000 project to mill and overlay Boileau Court.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a $1,161,351 operating budget for the town’s water and sewer fund, along with a $3,547,975 water and sewer capital improvement budget.
That fund will go toward $3.2 million in improvements to the town reservoir, including a ground storage tank and a new suction line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.