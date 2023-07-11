BG Mount airy Water
Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Mount Airy Town Council is trying to address an ongoing water crisis that emerged early this year, when some of its wells were taken offline due to elevated levels of “forever chemicals,” otherwise known as PFAS.

On Monday night, the council approved, as an emergency expense, $100,000 for an inquiry into how it can expand the use of one of the wells that remains in operation.

Greg F
Greg F

A good article and rightly l calling out development that should be put back off priority over normal people. Overpopulation of areas and using up groundwater has literally tilted the earth off of its normal axis. That’s not a fallacy, it is a real thing. We keep plopping up development after development and pump out groundwater with no thought to consequences or to what’s in it u til later. We allow chemical companies to gain favor as corporate people that somehow are treated better than real people. Dow and the like know Roku dip causes cancer yet they keep on making it. Same with things with forever chemicals. Enough.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Thanks for pointing that out Greg. [thumbup]

I just found this:

"Rampant Groundwater Pumping Has Changed the Tilt of Earth’s Axis.":

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rampant-groundwater-pumping-has-changed-the-tilt-of-earths-axis/

There are similar articles in the NYT, WaPo, etc.

Huge multi-national corporations like Dow and Amazon hire the best of the best: intelligent; slick; professional; and charming. They are used to getting their way -- whether it's selling carcinogenic products or building data centers -- regardless of how many people are hurt.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"We have a very big controversy going on in town about how much water we have for large developments as opposed to normal people,” said Dick Swanson, the chairman of the town’s water and sewer commission who attended the council meeting as a private citizen.

“Do we want to spend town money to go through this process, get additional appropriations, and then have it taken over by some mass development somewhere?,” Swanson asked."

Excellent question! I like the cut of his jib. Way to think ahead and consider existing residents over developers. [thumbup][thumbup]

Most people are probably aware of this, but FYI:

"Chemical manufacturer 3M to pay billions to help clean toxic PFAS from water supplies":

https://www.npr.org/2023/06/23/1184071285/chemical-manufacturer-3m-to-pay-billions-to-help-clean-toxic-pfas-from-water-sup

"...the cleanup is really expensive, so it can cost a small town, like, 20, $30 million to install filters to clean up their drinking water, plus, you know, ongoing maintenance for years and years."

"...despite this huge settlement, a lot of the cost is still going to fall on water customers."

