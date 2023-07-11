The Mount Airy Town Council is trying to address an ongoing water crisis that emerged early this year, when some of its wells were taken offline due to elevated levels of “forever chemicals,” otherwise known as PFAS.
On Monday night, the council approved, as an emergency expense, $100,000 for an inquiry into how it can expand the use of one of the wells that remains in operation.
Town engineer Barney Quinn urged the council to adopt the ordinance so that contractors can start the process of evaluating Well #9 under a 2008 Maryland bill that allows the Maryland Department of the Environment to prioritize public water systems serving municipalities when appropriating groundwater in Frederick, Carroll and Washington counties.
The council awarded a contract to work on the inquiry to civil engineering firm RK&K, which is headquartered in Baltimore.
The town hopes to use the results of the evaluation to convince MDE to increase Well #9’s daily appropriation from 77,000 gallons per day to 127,000 gallons per day, according to the ordinance.
Quinn said that Well #9 has been operating at 175% capacity since January. If the current usage trends continue, the town would be forced to shut down that well by October to comply with current MDE specifications.
MDE did not immediately respond to The Frederick News-Post’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
Some Mount Airy residents questioned where the additional 50,000 gallons of water would go once the PFAS-affected wells are brought back online.
“We have a very big controversy going on in town about how much water we have for large developments as opposed to normal people,” said Dick Swanson, the chairman of the town’s water and sewer commission who attended the council meeting as a private citizen.
“Do we want to spend town money to go through this process, get additional appropriations, and then have it taken over by some mass development somewhere?,” Swanson asked.
Possible rate changesIn addition to the emergency budget amendment, which was adopted unanimously, the council considered possible changes to water and sewer rates for businesses and individual residents.
Councilmember Karl Munder moved to introduce Ordinance 2023-37, which if adopted would increase the flat fee for water and sewer service by $4 and $7 per month, respectively. The water and sewer rate schedules were last updated in 2012, according to the ordinance.
The council also reviewed a memorandum in which Verizon Wireless requested a reduction of its lease agreement on Water Tower #2 from $20,400 to $19,200 annually.
The council moved to reject the company’s request, claiming it was made in bad faith.
“We have the possibility of raising our water rates for our citizens,” said Council President Tim Washabaugh during the meeting. “I would not feel right voting to do that and then voting to lessen the amount owed to us from Verizon.”
(3) comments
A good article and rightly l calling out development that should be put back off priority over normal people. Overpopulation of areas and using up groundwater has literally tilted the earth off of its normal axis. That’s not a fallacy, it is a real thing. We keep plopping up development after development and pump out groundwater with no thought to consequences or to what’s in it u til later. We allow chemical companies to gain favor as corporate people that somehow are treated better than real people. Dow and the like know Roku dip causes cancer yet they keep on making it. Same with things with forever chemicals. Enough.
Thanks for pointing that out Greg. [thumbup]
I just found this:
"Rampant Groundwater Pumping Has Changed the Tilt of Earth’s Axis.":
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rampant-groundwater-pumping-has-changed-the-tilt-of-earths-axis/
There are similar articles in the NYT, WaPo, etc.
Huge multi-national corporations like Dow and Amazon hire the best of the best: intelligent; slick; professional; and charming. They are used to getting their way -- whether it's selling carcinogenic products or building data centers -- regardless of how many people are hurt.
Quote:
"We have a very big controversy going on in town about how much water we have for large developments as opposed to normal people,” said Dick Swanson, the chairman of the town’s water and sewer commission who attended the council meeting as a private citizen.
“Do we want to spend town money to go through this process, get additional appropriations, and then have it taken over by some mass development somewhere?,” Swanson asked."
Excellent question! I like the cut of his jib. Way to think ahead and consider existing residents over developers. [thumbup][thumbup]
Most people are probably aware of this, but FYI:
"Chemical manufacturer 3M to pay billions to help clean toxic PFAS from water supplies":
https://www.npr.org/2023/06/23/1184071285/chemical-manufacturer-3m-to-pay-billions-to-help-clean-toxic-pfas-from-water-sup
"...the cleanup is really expensive, so it can cost a small town, like, 20, $30 million to install filters to clean up their drinking water, plus, you know, ongoing maintenance for years and years."
"...despite this huge settlement, a lot of the cost is still going to fall on water customers."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.