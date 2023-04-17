Myersville is using about $30,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to record and livestream video of its government meetings for the first time, Mayor Mark Hinkle said.
The town will broadcast and record the monthly meetings of the mayor and Town Council, Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, Hinkle said last week.
Meetings of the town's public facilities, public relations, parks and recreation, and budget committees will not be broadcast or recorded.
Recordings will be available on the town website once they've been processed and uploaded.
As of Monday, the recording of the mayor and council's meeting from April 11 was not uploaded to the website. Hinkle had said last week that there was a technical problem with the equipment during that meeting, and it may not have been recorded.
The most recent recording available was a mayor and council workshop from April 5.
Due to space restrictions on the servers the town uses to host the videos, only one month's worth of meetings will be available at a time, Hinkle said. When a new meeting is uploaded to the town website, it will replace another one.
Those interested in viewing older videos can request the recordings from the town, Hinkle said.
Hinkle said the town had been recording audio from its meetings for about 15 years, and uploading it to the town website for about 10 years.
Providing video recordings and the option to watch live will help town residents who can't make it to the meetings, which often stretch for hours, Hinkle said.
"It’s a lot for people to take time out of their schedules to do that," Hinkle said. "I think it will be a nice little addition, so folks can quite honestly sit at home and watch the meeting and maybe not have to sit through two hours of stuff that they’re not interested in."
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act paid for new cameras, microphones, software and computer systems installed in the meeting room at the Myersville Municipal Center.
