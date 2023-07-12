New Market's Town Council has approved a $1.29 million budget for fiscal year 2024.
The figure, which does not include capital expenditures, is up about 22% from FY23's budget of $1.06 million.
The town has seen increased revenue from its speeding camera program, higher than expected income taxes, and from its investments due to higher interest rates, according to the FY24 budget report.
Job sectors that saw growth after the pandemic, including finance and health care, could have contributed to higher than expected income taxes, the town wrote in its budget report, citing the Maryland comptroller's office.
The town's real property tax rate stayed the same, at 12 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to the budget report.
New Market's list of capital expenditures for FY24 totals $659,086.
That includes $271,451 in grant funds for capital improvement projects for FY24.
The council approved its capital budget, which includes projections for the costs of long-term upkeep on infrastructure, at a town meeting on June 22.
FY24's capital expenditures include the New Market Community Park Pavilion, which will be an event space in New Market Community Park, and replacing windows in the new Town Hall building, according to the budget report.
The new pavilion will go where the basketball courts in the park are currently located, and the basketball court will move to where the tennis courts are, Mayor Winslow F. Burhans III wrote in a text message.
The Town Council approved budget amendments for FY23 on June 22. The amendments document briefly noted the issue of speeding camera funds from the current fiscal year.
Speed camera fines
The speeding camera program began issuing fines in October 2022. Cameras are near New Market elementary and middle schools.
The town anticipates $455,040 of revenue from the cameras in FY24. After expenses are taken out to run the program, the remaining funds must be used for public safety, according to the budget report. The budget report said the expected cost to run the program in the first year was about $330,000.
New Market collected $293,646 in fines from October 2022 to April 2023, according to the budget report.
Citations dropped after the cameras began issuing fines, the News-Post previously reported.
FY24 speeding camera revenue was calculated using the rate of violations in April 2023, after the number of citations declined. It also was based on the average citation payment rate, according to the budget report.
In April, 1,330 citations were issued, according to data from the town.
However, the surplus from the speeding cameras won't be finalized until after the FY23 audit at the end of August and into September, Deb Butler, clerk-treasurer at New Market, said in a phone interview.
It will be over $100,000, Butler said.
The money will be placed in a restricted fund for public safety uses, Burhans said in an interview last month.
Burhans said the funds potentially could be used for a pedestrian crosswalk from Prospect Pantry to the Vintage restaurant.
Another possible use is additional signage or crosswalks to help keep students safe while they walk to and from school, said Caitlin Moroney, Main Street manager of New Market.
The budget surplus for FY24, is $633,903, Butler said. The surplus could be used for adjustments throughout the year, and after that, the remainder goes into the town's investment savings, Butler said.
The town aims to set aside about $440,000 each year for investment savings, Butler said.
The town's total investment savings fund is projected to hit $4,092,440 at the end of FY24, according to the budget report.
That savings fund is in the Maryland Local Government Investment Pool (MLGIP), Burhans wrote in a text message.
The pool is a place for local governments to store and invest funds in the short-term, according to its website.
That savings fund is part of a strategy in which the town keeps robust funds to maintain and repair infrastructure, Burhans said.
When an item needs repair, the town can write a check, rather than obtaining a loan, he said.
