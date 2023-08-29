O'Connor State Of City Address
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor presents his State of the City address at the Delaplaine Arts Center on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick will move ahead with programs to create jobs for young people, build affordable housing in the city, and help people who have been incarcerated, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Tuesday.

O’Connor, D, announced the plans during his annual State of the City address Tuesday at the Delaplaine Arts Center in downtown Frederick.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"O'Connor talked about offering low- to no-interest financing for people who want to buy homes, which, he said, "will not only empower individuals to achieve their homeownership dreams, but also stimulate local economic growth and support household stability."

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights says:

Article 25

"Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control."

"Housing" does not mean being given a single family home for significantly below fair market value and/or being given a low to no interest mortgage.

Including interest, a 30 year mortgage ends up costing the home buyer about double the amount of the loan. So typically, a $400,000 mortgage ends up costing (say) $800,000. At current mortgage rates, the total paid is over $1M! At 0%, or very low interest that home buyer is being *given* $600,000+!

In addition there is the possibility of a subsidized sale price that's tens of thousands below market value. What happens when the house is sold? Does the owner(s) keep the additional equity?

Can we do this for every homeless person in FredCo? If not, then how do we determine who wins the "housing lottery"?

I agree with Article 25 -- everyone has the right to basic housing, like an apartment.

We need to keep in mind that for every government expenditure there is an opportunity cost. Even if we agree that housing is the/a top priority, the city only has $X to spend on housing. It can help a lot more people by providing more modest housing.

AOC
AOC

No better example why the charter should contain a recall provision and term limits.

public-redux
public-redux

Why do you hate employment opportunities for young people so much?

