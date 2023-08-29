Frederick will move ahead with programs to create jobs for young people, build affordable housing in the city, and help people who have been incarcerated, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Tuesday.
O’Connor, D, announced the plans during his annual State of the City address Tuesday at the Delaplaine Arts Center in downtown Frederick.
Much of O’Connor’s speech centered around ways the city has handled growth in the past two decades and laid out several ideas for future plans.
The city will work with the Frederick County government, Frederick County Public Schools, Hood College, Frederick Community College, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and other partners to identify and develop job opportunities for people ages 14 to 24, he said.
The program will come through the city’s participation in the National League of Cities’ Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy.
“As a member of this academy, we will have the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with like-minded cities across the nation, exchange best practices, and gain access to cutting-edge strategies that empower us to enhance job quality, develop innovative workforce solutions, and promote equitable economic development,” O’Connor said.
The program will be aimed at helping youths and young adults, assisting them through high school graduation and into jobs, Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin said Tuesday.
The program will provide internships and job training opportunities, he said.
“We have an incredible group of young people in the city of Frederick that we want to ultimately bring into our workforce,” Griffin said.
Frederick will host a visit in October for officials from the U.S. Department of Labor and the National League of Cities to discuss a vision for the program and how the partners can accomplish the goal.
Part of the program includes a reentry program, to help people who are leaving prison transition back into the community.
A new Office of Re-Entry will work with local organizations and service providers to offer services such as job training and educational opportunities for people looking to move back into society after incarceration, he said.
“Recognizing the importance of providing individuals transitioning from incarceration back into society with the necessary support and resources, this initiative aims to foster a smoother and more successful reintegration process,” O’Connor said.
Details of the plan will be released in the coming months, he said.
The city also plans to use funds collected from developers over recent years to help local organizations build affordable housing and to help provide loans to potential homeowners.
O’Connor talked about offering low- to no-interest financing for people who want to buy homes, which, he said, “will not only empower individuals to achieve their homeownership dreams, but also stimulate local economic growth and support household stability.”
Details and timelines for the programs will be presented to the aldermen in the fall, he said.
The city continues to work with Plamondon Hospitality Partners, the county, and the members of its state delegation to bring a hotel and convention center to the city’s downtown, O’Connor said.
“Despite a global pandemic and changes in the cost of borrowing money from the private sector, this project has never left my radar,” O’Connor said.
The project’s impact is more than just a construction project, but a chance for the city to evolve, adapt and flourish, he said.
He hailed the state of entertainment and recreation in the city, including the addition of an Atlantic League baseball team and the recent announcement that Frederick will be the home of a professional basketball team.
O’Connor also praised the city’s progress in sustainability, citing the recent unveiling of electric-vehicle charging stations in two city parks and the expansion of a city composting pilot program.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(3) comments
Quote:
"O'Connor talked about offering low- to no-interest financing for people who want to buy homes, which, he said, "will not only empower individuals to achieve their homeownership dreams, but also stimulate local economic growth and support household stability."
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights says:
Article 25
"Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control."
"Housing" does not mean being given a single family home for significantly below fair market value and/or being given a low to no interest mortgage.
Including interest, a 30 year mortgage ends up costing the home buyer about double the amount of the loan. So typically, a $400,000 mortgage ends up costing (say) $800,000. At current mortgage rates, the total paid is over $1M! At 0%, or very low interest that home buyer is being *given* $600,000+!
In addition there is the possibility of a subsidized sale price that's tens of thousands below market value. What happens when the house is sold? Does the owner(s) keep the additional equity?
Can we do this for every homeless person in FredCo? If not, then how do we determine who wins the "housing lottery"?
I agree with Article 25 -- everyone has the right to basic housing, like an apartment.
We need to keep in mind that for every government expenditure there is an opportunity cost. Even if we agree that housing is the/a top priority, the city only has $X to spend on housing. It can help a lot more people by providing more modest housing.
No better example why the charter should contain a recall provision and term limits.
Why do you hate employment opportunities for young people so much?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.