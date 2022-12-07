O'Connor
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Improving pedestrian safety, guiding development on the west side of the city, and increasing access to broadband and wireless communications are among the common themes of Frederick's aldermen as they presented their priorities for the city's next budget Wednesday night.

Several aldermen mentioned the further development of Westside Regional Park near Frederick's Golden Mile and the construction of a health center on the west side. Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak called for the city to make sure it's using sustainable practices as development of the park along the city's Butterfly Lane.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

