Improving pedestrian safety, guiding development on the west side of the city, and increasing access to broadband and wireless communications are among the common themes of Frederick's aldermen as they presented their priorities for the city's next budget Wednesday night.
Several aldermen mentioned the further development of Westside Regional Park near Frederick's Golden Mile and the construction of a health center on the west side. Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak called for the city to make sure it's using sustainable practices as development of the park along the city's Butterfly Lane.
Alderman Kelly Russell said full funding for the renovation of the Hill Street Skate and Art Park in the Hillcrest neighborhood would be one of her top priorities.
Alderman Ben MacShane urged the city to look at small area planning and moving to a form-based code in the Golden Mile area along West Patrick Street, similar to a redesign project that the city is looking at for East Street on the east side of the city.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked that the city add a full-time staff person for the Golden Mile Alliance — a coalition of businesses and residents in the area — to help with economic development and investment in the neighborhood, as well as continued work on a sports complex at Westside Regional Park.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of physical activity on mental health, Shackelford said.
On pedestrian safety, Alderwoman Katie Nash said, the city has made progress in recent year, and she wants to see it continue.
The city can help make some areas safer for pedestrians while making improvements as part of an ongoing flood mitigation project in various parts of the city, Nash said.
Russell asked that the budget include funds for a survey of the city's sidewalks to identify and prioritize areas that need repair.
Safety for pedestrians and drivers on local streets are “things that every single one of us hear about all the time,” Kuzemchak said.
Shackelford suggested that the city set up a grant program for internet and wireless access, to help limited-income families bridge the technological divide.
“We are in a technological age,” Shackelford said, noting that people with reliable internet access can perform better in school and continue their educational success.
Nash said the city needs better broadband and wireless access to help people access telehealth as a way of providing better mental health care.
Budget requests are currently out to department managers and are due back by Dec. 31, Director of Budget and Administration Katie Barkdoll told the aldermen Wednesday.
In January, the mayor's office will start reviewing the requests and propose a schedule for public hearings.
In February, the city will get property assessment information from the state, which will help set its revenue projections, Barkdoll said.
Mayor Michael O'Connor must present his proposed budget by April 1, and can amend it through May 14.
The budget must be adopted by June 20, although the tax rate has to be set by the aldermen's second meeting in May to submit it to the county, Barkdoll said.
O'Connor said Wednesday that while he and his staff haven't put the budget together yet, much of what was suggested fits with his plans.
“I think we can achieve goals that you've outlined,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.