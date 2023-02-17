City CIP Plans
One capital project proposed for the city of Frederick's capital improvements plan is $15 million for design, permitting, and construction to extend Christopher's Crossing along Kemp Lane from the intersection with Denali Drive to Shookstown Road and extending to Old Camp Road. Here, Christoper's Crossing runs into Rocky Springs Road.

Continued design work on the city's new police headquarters, improvements to sections of Christopher's Crossing in the northwest part of the city, and several flood control projects are among the projects under consideration as Frederick develops its next budget.

The city's Planning Commission will hold a discussion of the city's draft capital improvements plan on Tuesday. The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.

mrnatural1
Quote:

"Design and permitting of the project will be done in partnership with the developers of three properties along the section of road as the properties are developed. So far, $178,500 has been collected from the developer of the Millie's Delight neighborhood, according to the report prepared for Tuesday's workshop."

** Less than $200,000?! That's pathetic. What is the TOTAL estimated cost of the project? How much will we existing residents have to pay?

"Another proposed project would budget $1 million in fiscal 2025 for an extension of East 5th Street from Pine Avenue to East Church Street.

The extension, which would provide a key new east-west corridor on the growing east side of the city, would be half funded by the city and half by the developer of the East Church Residences."

** How is the 50/50 split determined?

The estimate for the total cost of the project is only $2M ($1M each)?

