Continued design work on the city's new police headquarters, improvements to sections of Christopher's Crossing in the northwest part of the city, and several flood control projects are among the projects under consideration as Frederick develops its next budget.
The city's Planning Commission will hold a discussion of the city's draft capital improvements plan on Tuesday. The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.
The finished plan in Mayor Michael O'Connor's fiscal 2024 budget will present a five-year program of projects and priorities to upgrade and improve the city’s physical infrastructure.
The Planning Commission is required to submit a list to the mayor of capital projects that it wants to see included in the plan, as well as recommendations on which projects should be submitted in which year.
Although the plan covers five years, only one year is funded at a time.
Among the projects included in the proposed CIP is continued design work on the Frederick Police Department's new home at 100 E. All Saints St., which the city bought in 2021.
The facility will replace the department’s crowded headquarters in the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.
The department has been in that location since 1984. The building's insufficient size has caused various department facilities to be located around the city and not in strategic locations, according to the proposed capital improvements plan.
The new CIP will continue design work on the project, with construction expected to start in the spring of 2024, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo wrote in an email Friday.
Two sections of Christopher's Crossing in the northwest part of the city are also in the projects to be presented to the Planning Commission.
One project would budget $15 million for design, permitting, and construction to extend Christopher's Crossing along Kemp Lane from the intersection with Denali Drive to Shookstown Road and extending to Old Camp Road.
Another would cover the development of Christopher's Crossing from Rocky Springs Road to Kemp Lane.
Design and permitting of the project would be done in partnership with the developers of three properties along the section of road as the properties are developed. So far, $178,500 has been collected from the developer of the Millie's Delight neighborhood, according to the report prepared for Tuesday's workshop.
Another proposed project would budget $1 million in fiscal 2025 for an extension of East 5th Street from Pine Avenue to East Church Street.
The extension, which would provide a new east-west corridor on the growing east side of the city, would be half funded by the city and half by the developer of the East Church Residences.
The project would include an 11-foot travel lane in each direction, an 8-foot parking lane, a 5-foot sidewalk, an 8-foot sidewalk and a shared-use path, Tracy Coleman, the deputy director of public works, wrote in an email Friday.
The city is trying to contact the new owner of one of the properties in the area, but hopes to have the final design done and construction begun by the summer, she wrote.
Fiscal 2023, which ends on June 30, is expected to bring the completion of a 12-foot shared-use path along East Street from 8th Street to the Frederick Indoor Sports Center. The improvements also include new striping on East Street and bicycle-friendly improvements from 3rd Street to North Market Street.
The next phase of the project would extend the path to Wormans Mill Road north of the Clemson's Corner shopping center, including a bridge over the interchange of U.S. 15 and Md. 26.
The trail will eventually link up with a county trail project extending out to Walkersville.
The proposed CIP also includes four stormwater improvement projects to reduce the risks of flooding in various parts of the city known to experience flooding during heavy rain.
The areas include downtown Frederick, between East and Bentz streets and 7th Street and Carroll Creek; the Carroll Creek area downtown; the North Market Street area; and the area around Motter Avenue north of downtown.
In 2022, the city received $534,977 in federal funding for its Motter Avenue Area Community Flood Mitigation Project, designed to limit flooding by installing new pipes and lines to help drain more stormwater from the area during heavy rains.
(1) comment
Quote:
"Design and permitting of the project will be done in partnership with the developers of three properties along the section of road as the properties are developed. So far, $178,500 has been collected from the developer of the Millie's Delight neighborhood, according to the report prepared for Tuesday's workshop."
** Less than $200,000?! That's pathetic. What is the TOTAL estimated cost of the project? How much will we existing residents have to pay?
"Another proposed project would budget $1 million in fiscal 2025 for an extension of East 5th Street from Pine Avenue to East Church Street.
The extension, which would provide a key new east-west corridor on the growing east side of the city, would be half funded by the city and half by the developer of the East Church Residences."
** How is the 50/50 split determined?
The estimate for the total cost of the project is only $2M ($1M each)?
