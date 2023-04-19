Rosemont Avenue Changes
Buy Now

The city of Frederick is considering changes to improve traffic flow on Rosemont Avenue at Baughman’s Lane and Military Road.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick will continue work on a new headquarters for its police department, several flood control and stormwater management projects, and several key intersections in the next year as part of numerous capital projects in its proposed budget.

The city will use $8.7 million for stream restoration along Carroll Creek for stormwater management, Director of Budget and Administration Katie Barkdoll told the mayor and aldermen at a meeting Wednesday on the city’s proposed Capital Improvements Program.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:

@RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription