Frederick will continue work on a new headquarters for its police department, several flood control and stormwater management projects, and several key intersections in the next year as part of numerous capital projects in its proposed budget.
The city will use $8.7 million for stream restoration along Carroll Creek for stormwater management, Director of Budget and Administration Katie Barkdoll told the mayor and aldermen at a meeting Wednesday on the city’s proposed Capital Improvements Program.
The Capital Improvements Program is a six-year funding plan for building facilities and infrastructure.
Although the plan stretches for six years, only one year of funding is approved at a time.
The aldermen will only vote to approve funding for fiscal 2024 as they approve the city’s overall budget proposed by Mayor Michael O’Connor.
Design is currently underway for the work, which will stretch from Highland Street to the Monocacy River, said Deputy Director of Public Works Tracy Coleman.
It will seek to restore the stream’s natural flow, similar to a project a few years ago for Rock Creek in Waterford Park, she said.
Design of the new headquarters for the Frederick Police Department is about 60% complete, Barkdoll said.
Police Chief Jason Lando told the aldermen Tuesday that the new building at 100 E. All Saints St. should be ready in late 2024 or early 2025.
The building will have about 60,000 square feet of space, replacing the department’s much smaller current offices in the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.
The capital plan includes money in fiscal 2024 to design or construct several intersections in the city.
It includes $300,000 for a new traffic signal and protected turning lane at Yellow Springs Road and Tuscanny Drive, which will also include safety improvements for pedestrians.
The plan includes designing changes to the intersection of Baughman’s Lane, Military Road and Rosemont Avenue.
The project would change the intersection from a five-legged intersection to a more conventional four-legged one by realigning Baughman’s Lane to the west to eliminate the offset between it and Military Road.
It will include new curbs, gutter, and sidewalks along the new section of Baughman’s Lane, and reconstruction of parts of the traffic light at the intersection.
The city has budgeted $500,000 for planning and engineering of the project, with $1 million planned in fiscal 2025 for construction.
The capital plan has park projects including installation of a playground unit and pavilion at the city’s Clover Ridge Park, court replacements and renovations at Overlook Park and Clerestory Park, and fine grading and completion of two multipurpose fields at Westside Regional Park, Director of Public Works Zack Kershner said.
There was some hope that the initial rough grading would be good enough for the fields to be used until the fine grading could be done, but that has not been the case, O’Connor said.
The city will also do an audit of City Hall by the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers. The study will look at the building’s lighting, heating, cooling, and other systems to get recommendations to improve on energy efficiency, cost savings over time, and other factors, Kershner said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.