Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor on Friday released a city budget proposal of just over $200 million that would add public safety and recreation positions and funding for infrastructure projects.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is about the same as the 2023 adopted budget and maintains the municipal property tax rate of 73 cents per $100 of assessed value for the 11th consecutive year.
Though the tax rate remains consistent, property taxes increase with rising property values.
In a video accompanying the budget release, O’Connor highlighted the need to keep up with the city’s growth. He said the city is faring well economically following the initial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud to say the city of Frederick maintains strong financial standing,” O’Connor said, “positioning ourselves for success by investing our budget dollars in initiatives that will move Frederick forward this year and well into the future.”
The proposed 2024 fiscal budget includes a roughly $137 million general fund, a little over $4 million more than this year’s adopted budget — a 3.49% increase.
Across all operating funds — such as water and sewer, stormwater, the Weinberg Center, airport, golf course and reserves — the budget proposal totals $202.5 million.
It is slightly less than the 2023 adopted operating funds budget — a .01% decrease. One reason is that the city paid off its debt for the Frederick Municipal Airport, according to O’Connor.
Water and sewer fees will increase by around 5% from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2024, according to a rate structure set by the Board of Aldermen in 2019. The structure results in an overall 5% increase in fees each year through fiscal year 2025, according to the budget proposal.
A larger increase of 10% is slated for stormwater fees. The annual rate, currently $21.97 per 1,000 square feet of impervious surface area, would rise to roughly $24.17 in next year’s budget.
Spending on city employee salaries is projected to increase by $4.75 million next year, a 9.15% increase compared to this year’s adopted salary expenditures. The increase includes salaries for 25 new full-time positions and four new part-time positions.
O’Connor said his proposal makes critical investments in public safety, reflected by the addition of four officers and a crime scene technician to the Frederick Police Department. Also included is $1.5 million for new police vehicles and $85,000 for security cameras.
“... [W]e know residents are requesting more traffic and speed enforcement,” O’Connor said. “They want to to see more officers in our community and we all want crime rates to remain low.”
Next year’s proposed police department budget is 7% more than this year’s adopted budget. The proposal brings staff estimates from around 201 full-time personnel this year to 205 in next year’s proposal.
O’Connor said the purchase of new vehicles would reduce maintenance costs in the long-term. He said the cameras are effective in both preventing crime and fighting it.
He referenced a security camera policy adopted by the Board of Aldermen earlier this year that balances the rights of residents with public safety goals.
Elsewhere in the budget proposal are new positions in code enforcement, parks maintenance and the city’s Office of Sustainability.
O’Connor said the addition of two code enforcement officers aligns with the implementation of a rental licensing ordinance adopted by the Board of Aldermen last year.
The ordinance will require rental property owners to register with the city and obtain a license before operating a rental housing unit, though the details are still being worked out, according to O’Connor.
The recreation employee additions coincide with the construction of several sports fields at Westside Regional Park.
In the transportation sector, O’Connor said the proposal includes funding to create an east-west road corridor that would link East Street to Church Street and an additional $100,000 for a city traffic calming program.
A study to determine whether the city’s sidewalks comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act will kick off a longer-term maintenance commitment that O’Connor said he would prioritize.
Alongside the additional sustainability employee, O’Connor said an $8.7 million investment for stream restoration projects would bolster the city’s environmental goals.
He closed Friday’s remarks by announcing a $375,000 investment to local community organizations, with the city Housing Authority, Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland and Centro Hispano de Frederick each receiving the largest amount of $20,000.
The first general discussion of the budget will be on April 5 at 7 p.m. The second will be on May 9 also at 7 p.m.
The city also will hold meetings to discuss specific topics, such as the Frederick Police Department and the Capital Improvements Plan.
