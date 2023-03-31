State of the City Address
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor gives the state of the city address in September 2022.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor on Friday released a city budget proposal of just over $200 million that would add public safety and recreation positions and funding for infrastructure projects.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is about the same as the 2023 adopted budget and maintains the municipal property tax rate of 73 cents per $100 of assessed value for the 11th consecutive year.

