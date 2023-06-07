The Frederick County Board of Education balanced its fiscal year 2024 budget on Wednesday, voting to scale back planned enhancements to salaries, services for English learners and more.
The board is set to give final approval to the roughly $910 million budget at its June 28 meeting. But that vote is "perfunctory," Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh said Wednesday: The substance of the spending plan has been finalized.
Administrators will spend the coming weeks finalizing the necessary paperwork and preparing an official budget document for board members to sign.
Officials entered Wednesday's meeting with a deficit of about $22 million between their draft budget and their projected revenues.
Members agreed to remove $5.6 million from a pool for employee raises to reduce that gap. That decision will reduce those raises from about 7% to about 6%.
They also agreed on reductions they'd discussed in previous meetings, which included eliminating some summer programming and virtual schooling for first and second graders.
Clabaugh presented a wide array of other small adjustments to save money — like slowing down the school bus replacement cycle and the reclassification cycle for employees — that the board also approved without debate.
But member David Bass put up a fight Wednesday about half a million in proposed reductions to student services.
The reductions in question were all for planned expansions for next fiscal year, not cuts to existing programs.
The expansions would have added a therapist and a community liaison for English learners, an equity coordinator in the central office, covered new technology for the home and hospital teaching program, and extended the DELTA program for students with social and emotional challenges.
Bass argued that those items were "addressing the highest needs in the system" and said the district should be able to find other places to cut.
Ultimately, Bass lost his fight. The decision to remove those expansions saved the board $540,486.
Several board members have said in recent months that the budget process has been especially difficult this year, as FCPS grows faster than any other district in the state by far.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said she understood the district's difficult position and thought the board made the right choices Wednesday.
An earlier proposal for balancing the budget suggested about $15 million in cuts to the salary resource pool, rather than the $5 million that was ultimately cut.
"We’re in a better place than we would have been," she said.
In her recommended budget, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson allocated enough money for 6% raises. The board added to that pool, hoping to offer 7% raises instead.
But ultimately, the number ended up back where Dyson originally set it.
"I've learned not to put things out there that you don’t know you can fulfill," board member Karen Yoho said, "because that sets people up for disappointment."
Dirks, however, disagreed. She said she was glad the board attempted to boost the salary resource pool, even though it didn't come to fruition.
"You're not going to get money you don't ask for," she said.
Wednesday's meeting fell outside the board's typical biweekly schedule. Board President Sue Johnson said it was added so members could balance the budget now, rather than waiting until the next regular meeting on June 14.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
