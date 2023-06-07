Board of Education Meeting
Buy Now

The Frederick County Board of Education discusses its budget during a meeting in April. Board members balanced the budget Wednesday. 

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Board of Education balanced its fiscal year 2024 budget on Wednesday, voting to scale back planned enhancements to salaries, services for English learners and more.

The board is set to give final approval to the roughly $910 million budget at its June 28 meeting. But that vote is "perfunctory," Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh said Wednesday: The substance of the spending plan has been finalized.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription