Five Frederick County organizations were designated to get state grants for capital projects as part of Gov. Wes Moore's supplemental budget proposal.
The Frederick YMCA, the Asian American Center of Frederick, and Brunswick Main Street are among the organizations slated to get money from the state for various projects and renovations in the governor's supplemental budget, with was released Monday and includes additions to his initial budget.
The capital grants include:
- Football Club Frederick — $1,000,000
- Asian American Center of Frederick — $700,000
- Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 — $500,000
- Frederick YMCA — $500,000
- Brunswick Main Street — $200,000
Officials from Football Club Frederick and the Elks Club could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Football Club Frederick is an organization that promotes player development and organizes travel teams among soccer players in the area.
Main Street Brunswick will combine its money with $100,000 from the city to provide funding for facade and interior improvements for buildings, Program Manager Carmen Hilton said Thursday.
Last year, it used $300,000 in federal American Relief Plan Act funding to improve five properties or businesses, Hilton said.
The money will help owners fix their HVAC systems, remove asbestos, make repairs to roofs and windows, and other improvements, in an effort to make sure that buildings downtown are safe and can last a long time, she said.
The Asian American Center, which is now in the Hillcrest Community Center, will use its money toward renovating a building it purchased to create a family support center, said Operations Manager T.J. Sydykov.
The center will move to the former location of the VFW post in the 5900 block of Old National Pike in the summer, Sydykov said.
The center will provide day care for children up to 5 years old, as well as professional development, education, and immigration services geared toward the area's immigrant community, he said.
YMCA of Frederick CEO Chris Colville said her organization would use the state money to renovate its building on North Market Street in Frederick, including upgrading compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Colville said the work will include remodeling the boys' and girls' locker rooms and improving ADA accessibility, as well as expanding the facility's universal locker rooms.
That area includes a common area with private changing stalls, Colville said.
All of the areas to be renovated haven't gotten a lot of attention in several decades, she said.
