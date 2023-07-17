DAT logo

The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation on Monday said it was late in providing Frederick County data it needed to calculate tax bills that the county mailed late.

Frederick County received the data it needed to generate property tax bills on June 23 — four business days later than expected, Department of Assessments and Taxation public information officer Meghann Malone wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Monday.

dremsberg

The state being 4 days late doesn’t explain the county not getting the bills out until the 11th (only partially explains). The county seems focused only find blame and not accepting responsibility. They should extend the July discount until the end of august for all. It’s now the 17th and I still don’t have mine. I’m not the only one. There saying the last ones went out on the 11th - is postal service that bad?

public-redux
public-redux

If you have access to the internet — and it seems you do — you can obtain all the information you need.

Fredginrickey

It’s online, no need to wait, or whine.

