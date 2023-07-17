The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation on Monday said it was late in providing Frederick County data it needed to calculate tax bills that the county mailed late.
Frederick County received the data it needed to generate property tax bills on June 23 — four business days later than expected, Department of Assessments and Taxation public information officer Meghann Malone wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Monday.
Due to the delay at the state level, the county’s Treasury Department said it was unable to send out tax bills to property owners on time. The department typically mails the documents by July 1, but the last of this year’s property tax bills were not sent out until July 11.
Asked about the reason for the delay, Malone referenced staffing shortages and “technical difficulties.”
”We are working hard to simultaneously modernize our antiquated systems and recruit IT professionals with the knowledge and experience required to support the real property division,” Malone wrote. “We regret the delay and we will continue to work in tandem with all local jurisdictions to serve Marylanders to the very best of our ability.”
In a July 14 press release, Frederick County Communications Director Vivan Laxton cited “changes to the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation’s billing process” as the reason the county did not mail the tax bills earlier.”
”As a result of the delay, an extension has been granted for the 1% discount rate typically offered to taxpayers who pay their bills by the end of July,” Laxton wrote. “The extension will be applied to tax bills that are paid no later than Monday, Aug. 7.”
Payment for property tax bills is due on Sept. 30.
(3) comments
The state being 4 days late doesn’t explain the county not getting the bills out until the 11th (only partially explains). The county seems focused only find blame and not accepting responsibility. They should extend the July discount until the end of august for all. It’s now the 17th and I still don’t have mine. I’m not the only one. There saying the last ones went out on the 11th - is postal service that bad?
If you have access to the internet — and it seems you do — you can obtain all the information you need.
It’s online, no need to wait, or whine.
