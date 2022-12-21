There are about a dozen "real big" trees and "real big" rocks that must be cleared to expand the cemetery at Simpson Methodist Episcopal Church, said Andrew Sewell, who as a child witnessed the construction of the New Market church.
Sewell, 86, now lives in a home between Frederick and Jefferson, but he remains involved in the maintenance of the church's cemetery, where members of his family are buried — and where Sewell hopes he, too, will be laid to rest.
"There's a lot of history in that cemetery," Sewell said in a telephone interview.
Outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, R, recommended that Simpson Methodist Episcopal Church receive a $55,000 grant to expand the cemetery as a part of a budget plan he will pass on to Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D.
Simpson Methodist Episcopal Church and two other historically African American organizations in Frederick County — Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 and Asbury United Methodist Church, both on West All Saints Street in Frederick — are among more than 80 organizations that Hogan recommended to receive grant funding in the state's next budget.
On Dec. 15, the day Hogan released his budget plan, state Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican who represents Frederick and Carroll counties, wrote in a Facebook post that he was "proud to request this funding from the governor and bring him to the Mountain City Elks Lodge so he could see firsthand the great work they are doing."
Moore is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 18. The final date for him to introduce a budget to the state legislature is Jan. 20.
The legislature is expected to pass the budget by April 3.
Hogan's recommended budget also includes a $750,000 grant for the Mountain City Elks Lodge and a $360,000 grant for Asbury United Methodist Church.
"We're filled with a lot of gratitude and appreciation for what's happening," said Richard Hall Sr., exalted ruler for the Elks Lodge.
Hall said the Elks Lodge plans to use the grant money to continue several renovations, which total $1.2 million and include redoing the roof, installing a new HVAC system for the second floor, adding an elevator to the building and resurfacing a parking lot across the street.
The Elks Lodge also plans to renovate a concession stand adjacent to the parking lot, so that it will resemble a high school that used to be there. A nearby marker states that it was the first Black high school in Frederick County.
The structure and parking lot are a community gathering space for fundraising events the Elks Lodge puts on, Hall said.
With approval from its owner, the property next door to the parking lot and concession stand will feature a mural of the three teachers who worked at the high school.
The Elks Lodge, Hall said, received a $300,000 grant in this year's budget and $140,000 in last year's budget for the renovations.
He said he anticipates the projects will be completed in early 2024.
A short way down West All Saints Street, Asbury United Methodist Church plans to use a $360,000 grant to renovate its classrooms, dining hall, stairways and more.
The Rev. Mark Allen Groover, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, said the church also plans to use the grant to establish an after-school program with tutoring from local high school and college students and a local summer camp that could include swimming at nearby Diggs Pool and day trips to Washington, D.C.
Offering child care at the church would provide employment for young people in the area and could attract more families to join the congregation, Groover said.
"We're gonna spend the money and use every nickel of it. It's a blessing to this church," Groover said. "It's a blessing for All Saints Street as a whole."
