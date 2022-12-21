Elks Lodge parking lot
Buy Now

Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 plans to resurface a parking lot and renovate a concession stand that are across the street from its West All Saints Street location in Frederick. The parking lot and concession stand — which will resemble a Black high school that used to be there — are a community gathering space for fundraising events the Elks Lodge puts on.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

There are about a dozen "real big" trees and "real big" rocks that must be cleared to expand the cemetery at Simpson Methodist Episcopal Church, said Andrew Sewell, who as a child witnessed the construction of the New Market church.

Sewell, 86, now lives in a home between Frederick and Jefferson, but he remains involved in the maintenance of the church's cemetery, where members of his family are buried — and where Sewell hopes he, too, will be laid to rest.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription