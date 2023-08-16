The Thurmont Board of Commissioners on Tuesday discussed possible maintenance, refurbishing and upgrade plans for the town’s electric substation on Moser Road to prevent the possible failure of the substation in the future.
The projected cost of the recommended repairs and replacements would be about $2.4 million, according to a breakdown of probable costs presented during a workshop session.
Several of the parts recommended to be replaced have not been recently maintained, which could lead to the substation failing, according to the assessment.
The substation was installed in 1996 and needs maintenance, Mayor John Kinnaird said. This substation is the primary one for the town.
Jay Waller, principal engineer at Preston Waller and Associates, suggested that the town replace parts of the substation that are less expensive and will be delivered sooner. Waller also suggested replacing the substation’s parts that are out of date.
He recommended refurbishing other more expensive parts of the substation whose replacements would take longer to be delivered.
A tentative timeline anticipated the entire project completed in 2025.
In an assessment of the substation, Preston Waller and Associates outlined replacements and remediation necessary to ensure the substation continues functioning.
The recommendations included replacing circuit breakers and disconnect switches.
“The bigger point is, conceptually, it makes sense to replace those pieces,” he said. “To try and repair those with their age, you’d be repairing so much, and you’d have so much cost in that. ... You’re talking about 25-year-old pieces of equipment. Why wait?”
The board also discussed possible repairs to the substation’s transformers. Waller said the transformers need repairs to smaller parts, like installing new radiators and replacing auxiliary devices, rather than being entirely replaced.
The replacement of smaller parts is estimated to cost about $1.2 million, while the transformer remediation part of the project is estimated to cost about $1.1 million.
Jim Humerick, the town’s chief administrative officer, said the project will need to be voted on before officially being implemented.
(1) comment
Nice to see the town being proactive with this. Generally, Thurmont has very reliable electric service. Rarely any issues and when it is, they take care of it quickly. This type of planning ahead is why it's so reliable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.