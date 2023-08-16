Welcome to Thurmont
The Thurmont Board of Commissioners on Tuesday discussed possible maintenance, refurbishing and upgrade plans for the town’s electric substation on Moser Road to prevent the possible failure of the substation in the future.

The projected cost of the recommended repairs and replacements would be about $2.4 million, according to a breakdown of probable costs presented during a workshop session.

newspostreader

Nice to see the town being proactive with this. Generally, Thurmont has very reliable electric service. Rarely any issues and when it is, they take care of it quickly. This type of planning ahead is why it's so reliable.

