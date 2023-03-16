A pedestrian bridge over Big Hunting Creek and replacement tennis courts are among a few Thurmont projects approved for state funding this month.
The roughly $506,000 the state Board of Public Works approved on March 1 was announced by the Thurmont Board of Commissioners last week. It does not require any matching money from the town.
Mayor John Kinnaird and the Board of Commissioners did, however, unanimously approve almost $60,000 in engineering fees that the town's contracted firm, Arro Consulting, will use to develop designs for the projects and pay for accompanying permits.
“It’s great that we apply for these grants and we get awarded our fair share. Our parks more than anything else have benefited from all of these grants that we’re getting,” Kinnaird said at a March 7 town meeting.
The pedestrian bridge would be connected by a trail off West Main Street near the northbound entrance to U.S. 15 and span Big Hunting Creek to walking trails at Thurmont Community Park.
Kinnaird said the bridge will make it "more convenient for hikers and bikers going out in the park and also for residents [who] live on West Main Street ... to walk to the community park without any problem."
The tennis courts at the community park would be replaced. Kinnaird described the current courts as old and cracking. He said they can't be fixed by additional patching.
Elsewhere, a new watering station for dogs at East End Park and additional interpretive signs on the town's Trolley Trail were also approved for roughly $30,000 in state funds.
Any costs beyond the state-approved funds will be the town's responsibility, according to Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick.
• At the March 14 meeting, Kinnaird and the board unanimously approved establishing Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, as a town holiday. Town employees will have June 19 off.
• Thurmont received funding through the state Department of Natural Resources' Project Open Space to purchase 3.87 acres of proposed parkland by Weis Markets on Thurmont Boulevard. Kinnaird and the board unanimously approved the purchase on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.