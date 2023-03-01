Thurmont Boulevard
Buy Now

The Thurmont Board of Commissioners is exploring the possibility of connecting the two ends of Thurmont Boulevard that are at the Weis store at the west and near the regional library on Moser Road on the east.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Thurmont passed an ordinance Tuesday allowing the town to continue exploring a project that would extend Thurmont Boulevard and connect Moser Road and Frederick Road.

The Thurmont Boulevard project has been in the town's plans for decades. Proponents say it would alleviate heavy-duty vehicle traffic, improve water main and sewer lines, and extend walking trails.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription