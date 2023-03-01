Thurmont passed an ordinance Tuesday allowing the town to continue exploring a project that would extend Thurmont Boulevard and connect Moser Road and Frederick Road.
The Thurmont Boulevard project has been in the town's plans for decades. Proponents say it would alleviate heavy-duty vehicle traffic, improve water main and sewer lines, and extend walking trails.
The ordinance that the Board of Commissioners and Mayor John Kinnaird voted 4-1 to approve Tuesday allows the town to borrow up to $6 million in bonds for the project.
An estimate from Triad Engineering, the firm the town contracted to create plans for the project, puts a price tag around $5.3 million.
Kinnaird on Tuesday said that the town doesn't intend to borrow more than $3 million for the project.
The road would be in the area of Thurmont Regional Library and the Weis supermarket.
Commissioner Bill Blakeslee was the only commissioner who voted against the ordinance, which he said would prematurely commit the town to pursuing the project.
The town's attorney, Leslie Powell, said that passing the ordinance does not obligate the town to borrow $6 million or any other amount for the project. Instead, Powell said, it allows the town to continue considering it.
"There are many further opportunities to review and weigh in on this project," Powell said Tuesday. "It’s a lengthy project. It will go out to bid, you’ll have to approve the contract and final approval rests with the mayor and Board of Commissioners."
Funding from the project could come from a combination of the bonds, the town's general fund, and water and wastewater funds, according to Chief Finance Officer Linda Joyce.
Kinnaird said Tuesday that the ordinance was one step of many that the town would need to take to ultimately decide on pursuing the project.
"When we get down to the nitty-gritty and we see the actual cost and we see where the funding is coming from, that’s when we’ll make the decision," Kinnaird said.
In addition to creating a roughly half-mile road, the project would include a new water main line that Department of Public Works Director Harold Lawson said would increase town water infrastructure resilience.
The project would also replace around 2,000 linear feet of aging sewer lines and multiple dilapidated manholes.
To meet the project's wetland impact requirements, the town would remove a nearby pond, and convert the pond and other surrounding area into wetland.
Town Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said the wetlands conversion also creates opportunities for an interpretive nature trail and an expansion of the Thurmont Trolley Trail.
At a Feb. 21 public hearing on the bond ordinance, multiple residents questioned the necessity of a new road that the town would have to pay off for a number of years.
They referenced projects that they said were of higher priority, including potential infrastructure to filter chemicals known as PFAS from the town's water system.
Former Commissioner Bob Lookingbill said he was in favor of the water and sewer infrastructure projects proposed alongside Thurmont Boulevard, but not a new road. He said the traffic on Moser Road doesn't merit building another road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.