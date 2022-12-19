Beginning Thursday, people may contact TransIT Services of Frederick County to request a public hearing for the division's annual transportation plan and grant application, according to a news release.
TransIT is the local government agency that provides public transportation, paratransit services and commuter assistance in Frederick County.
Because TransIT's operating costs are paid for with federal grants, the division must offer taxpayers the option for a public hearing.
But, TransIT staff members typically answer questions about the annual transportation plan — which includes TransIT's operating expenses and the services the division provides — over the phone or in person, division Director Roman Steichen said in a phone interview.
If the division receives a request for a public hearing, it will be scheduled for Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick.
TransIT will accept written public hearing requests for a three-week period, which is scheduled to end on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.
The public hearing requests must include a name and address, organization or business name (if applicable), and a reason for seeking a public hearing. The requests should be addressed to "Director, TransIT Services of Frederick County" and sent to: 1040 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
TransIT operates using grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Frederick County government.
The Federal Transit Administration is responsible for determining how much total funding TransIT is eligible to apply for each year. The administration bases its assessment on TransIT's performance, including how many routes and riders it has.
By March 24, the county is expected to request about $3.4 million to renew operating funds from the Maryland Transit Administration. Most of the money would pay for TransIT's bus system in Frederick and Walkersville and the Taxi Access Program, through which the division offers taxi fare credits.
Maryland Transit Administration dollars would also pay for TransIT to continue its rural shuttle routes, paratransit services and rideshare program, through which the division seeks to lower the number of drivers who travel alone, rather than carpooling or ridesharing.
The county is also expected to apply for $2.6 million in capital budget funding to pay for roughly five new buses and scheduled maintenance for TransIT's buses and shuttles.
About 75% of TransIT's operating budget and about 90% of its capital budget come from Federal Transit Administration and Maryland Transit Administration grants.
The Frederick County government pays for the rest of the division's costs with money from its general operating budget.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.