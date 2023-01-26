Traffic on RT 15
Vehicles travel on southbound U.S. 15 near Motter Avenue on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Expanding U.S. 15 through Frederick remains the project that Frederick County officials most want the state to fund in its long-term transportation projects plan, according to a draft priority letter.

The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to approve the draft priority letter, which requests funding for construction on U.S. 15.

Greg F
Greg F

One added lane each direction is not going to cut it either. That will just get it to still less than optimal and clog shortly after to be right back to where we are now. 2 each and for crepes sake make 7th street exits go off the right eastbound lane cs crossing over. You’re gonna have to eminent domain the houses there, but that’s just the way it goes. The whole thing needs to be brought to interstate standard there and all the way to the border. Stop the development also.

WalkTheTown

I avoid using Rt 15 as much as possible.

If you make more lanes, you invite more traffic. The solution doesn't solve a problem, it magnifies a problem.

petersamuel

A widened US15 might attract some traffic from East St, Market St, Bentz and other north-south City streets. That's good isn't it. Beyond that why should it attract extra traffic? It's not as if DC or MoGoCo people wanting to go to Gettysburg are put off by present congestion through Frederick and will suddenly be making extra trips.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Oddly, there is no mention of the most important part of any widening of US 15 -- a moratorium on any further residential development.

If the spread of the ugly box farms is allowed to continue, a newly widened 15 will quickly become mired in gridlock.

In fact, even without any further home building, there will be existing residents who currently avoid using 15 during rush hour -- which is fast becoming most of the day -- who will be enticed to use it.

