Expanding U.S. 15 through Frederick remains the project that Frederick County officials most want the state to fund in its long-term transportation projects plan, according to a draft priority letter.
The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to approve the draft priority letter, which requests funding for construction on U.S. 15.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, and delegation chair Del. Jesse Pippy, R, will then sign the letter before it's sent to the Maryland Department of Transportation for consideration in its Consolidated Transportation Program — the state's six-year plan for transportation projects.
Expanding the highway will alleviate safety problems and relieve congestion along U.S. 15, the draft letter states.
The draft letter includes a request for design and construction funding on an Interstate 70 project focused on freight movement between Interstate 270 and Mt. Phillip Road that is key to maintaining and improving the regional supply chain network.
Other priorities include adding two lanes along Md. 194 between Md. 26 and Devilbiss Bridge Road and widening Md. 85 between Ballenger Creek and Guilford Drive to support redevelopment opportunities and improve driver safety.
County leaders also requested funding for TransIT Services of Frederick County and to review and assess improvements for a height-restricted CSX railroad bridge south of New Market that numerous trucks have become stuck under and blocked the road.
TransIT is grant-funded, and the state funds about a quarter of the division's costs. In the draft letter, the county has requested an increase in funding for more vehicles, drivers and routes for paratransit services, fixed-route services in Frederick, and urban and rural shuttle services.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(4) comments
One added lane each direction is not going to cut it either. That will just get it to still less than optimal and clog shortly after to be right back to where we are now. 2 each and for crepes sake make 7th street exits go off the right eastbound lane cs crossing over. You’re gonna have to eminent domain the houses there, but that’s just the way it goes. The whole thing needs to be brought to interstate standard there and all the way to the border. Stop the development also.
I avoid using Rt 15 as much as possible.
If you make more lanes, you invite more traffic. The solution doesn't solve a problem, it magnifies a problem.
A widened US15 might attract some traffic from East St, Market St, Bentz and other north-south City streets. That's good isn't it. Beyond that why should it attract extra traffic? It's not as if DC or MoGoCo people wanting to go to Gettysburg are put off by present congestion through Frederick and will suddenly be making extra trips.
Oddly, there is no mention of the most important part of any widening of US 15 -- a moratorium on any further residential development.
If the spread of the ugly box farms is allowed to continue, a newly widened 15 will quickly become mired in gridlock.
In fact, even without any further home building, there will be existing residents who currently avoid using 15 during rush hour -- which is fast becoming most of the day -- who will be enticed to use it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.