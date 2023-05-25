The town of Walkersville has passed an $8.7 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024, with plans to keep water rates and the property tax rate the same as this year.
The upcoming budget is an 11% increase from this year’s budget of $7.8 million.
The property tax rate will remain at 14 cents per $100 of assessed value.
At a May 10 meeting, Commissioner Michael McNiesh argued that the town should reduce the property tax rate to 10 cents, since the town has a large surplus in savings.
“We should be lowering our taxes and giving it back to the citizens rather than collecting from them,” he said.
Burgess Chad Weddle said in an interview Thursday that the town has about $7.5 million in savings.
The other commissioners disagreed with McNiesh at the May 10 meeting, and said it would be fiscally irresponsible for the town to break even with revenue and expenditures.
The general fund for the coming year will be $6.9 million, a 10% increase from this year’s $6.3 million. Nearly a third of it — $2.3 million — is coming out of the town’s savings account to help pay for capital projects.
The capital fund for FY24 is $2.5 million. A road reconstruction project on Maple and Maryland avenues takes up more than half of that, at $1.4 million.
During the public comment portion of the town meeting Wednesday night, resident Bob Yoder said he was concerned about the $2.3 million. The town has pulled money from surplus to offset the budget for the past three budget cycles, he said.
“As a resident, I'm thinking that we're spending more than we actually have or we're bringing in too much revenue that should be going back to the taxpayers,” he said.
But even though the budget says the town will figure on $2.3 million to offset the budget, it doesn't mean it actually will pull in all of that money, Weddle said in an interview.
For example in this budget cycle, he said, the town budgeted to pull $1.9 million, but it never needed to.
Additionally, he said, a large sum in a savings account allows the town to pay for projects with its own money rather than borrowing. The surplus helps pay for capital projects, like the Maple and Maryland avenue road reconstruction, he said.
“We're blessed to have good budgeting practices that have put us in this position,” Weddle said. “[It] allows us to do things, earn income obviously on that surplus, and do projects that we don't have to go out and borrow money for which helps us … continue to keep tax rate low.”
Asked on Thursday about the surplus, Commissioner Betsey Whitmore Brannen said the town can’t give back residents a check for their taxes, but it can give back that money by improving the community with parks, street lights and better roads.
Commissioner Gary Baker said he also didn’t see another way of doing it. If a project can't be covered through the budget, it makes sense to dip into savings, he said.
Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis agreed, saying in an interview Friday that the town has to pull from surplus since it doesn't bring in enough revenue to pay for the capital projects.
The only issue with the $2.3 million was how it's represented on paper, McNiesh said. He said the town has to show where money to pay for projects is coming from.
Commissioner Tom Gilbert could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
In the water fund, the FY24 budget increased by $25,000 from this year’s $1.1 million. With water rates staying the same, Town Manager Sean Williams said the increase could be due to more developments in town, and therefore more people paying water bills.
While water usage revenue went up, the special assessment total for the budget went down by half, from $298,000 for this year, to $149,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.
The special assessment — $50 per household for the two water billing periods — is added to the water rates to avoid raising rates overall to pay for the town’s new water plant.
The assessment sunsets in November, which means the town will receive $50 per household, and not $100 per household during the fiscal year.
It also means the town commission will soon have to decide whether to pass another special assessment or raise water rates in November. The last time the town increased water rates was 2016.
Brannen said she wasn’t a big proponent of raising water rates.
“We have the lowest, if not the lowest rate in the county,” she said Thursday.
Baker said he doesn't support raising water rates, but would be interested in reshuffling the tiers.
The current base rate is based on 10,000 gallons. Perhaps the town could drop that to 5,000 or 6,000 gallons and reconfigure the tiers, he said.
Both Brodie-Ennis and McNiesh said they would raise rates. Brodie-Ennis said she doesn't have a number to raise them to, but the commission could discuss it.
McNiesh said he hopes the town can nail down a solid number for the operating costs of the new water plant to see what rates should be.
He also felt that the special assessment was low, considering that the town has a new water plant.
For in-city water users, the minimum base charge will remain $72 for up to 10,000 gallons in FY24.
After that, the rate is charged per 1,000 gallons.
The first tier, for 10,001 to 25,000 gallons is $3.66. The second tier, between 25,001 and 50,000 gallons, is $6.01.
The last tier, with 50,001 gallons and more, is $7.79.
Out-of-city water base rates, based on the same levels of usage, is $108 for up to 10,000 gallons.
The first tier’s rate is $5.47, the second tier’s rate is $9.02 and the third tier’s rate is $11.68.
There is also another rate for the industrial use of water. The base rate is the same as in-city user at $72.
The rates, based on the same level of usage, are then $2.77 for the first tier, $4.51 for the second tier and $6.01 for the last tier.
