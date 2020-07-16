Drivers on the south side of Frederick will have a new traffic pattern to get used to as the city opens the first phase of a project along Butterfly Lane and Md. 180.
Beginning Friday morning, the city will open a new intersection at a reconstructed Himes Avenue and Md. 180, and close access to Md. 180 from Butterfly Lane, as part of the development of a new road network that will pass through the future Westside Regional Park.
While a new roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of Butterfly Lane and Himes Avenue, drivers will have to use Contender Way, by the new Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, to reach Himes Avenue and the new intersection at Md. 180.
With new opening, Butterfly Lane will become a dead-end and be open to local traffic only.
The approximately $7.1 million project that began in April 2019 is scheduled to be completely finished by December, said Etinosa Odia, the project’s manager for the city’s Department of Public Works.
The next phase will involve the construction of the roundabout at Himes and Butterfly, as well as widening the existing Butterfly Lane between McCain Drive and Himes Avenue, Odia said.
The first phase of the project involved adding about 800 feet of new road from Md. 180 to the new, 4-lane extension of Himes Avenue, as well as the 2-lane Contender Way and a new parking lot for the future park.
It also included stormwater management work, utilities work under the road, and sidewalks and a shared use path, Odia said.
The future park will include sports fields and amenities on the city’s 136-acre Hargett Farm property.
It will also include Sophie and Madigan’s Playground, built to honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
