Frederick County’s candidates for local and state offices will include familiar names seeking new offices in the Democratic and Republican primaries, plus a variety of new candidates.
The filing deadline for candidates was Friday.
State Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican, and County Council members Kai Hagen and Jessica Fitzwater, both Democrats, are running for county executive, as is former Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Daryl Boffman, a Democrat.
Former Councilman Tony Chmelik, a Republican, and Board of Education President Brad Young, a Democrat, are seeking at-large seats on the council.
Former Frederick Alderwoman Shelley Aloi, a Republican, is running for the County Council District 3 seat. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who holds the seat now, is facing Jazmin Di Cola in a Democratic primary.
Former Frederick Alderman Josh Bokee will be one of six Democrats running for the nomination in the House of Delegates from District 3A. Justin Wages is the only Republican filed in the race. (The State Board of Elections still lists candidates in Districts 3A and 3B, even though a newly approved map groups them in a new District 3.)
Del. Karen Lewis Young will seek to succeed her husband, retiring state Sen. Ron Young. Lewis Young will face Board of Education member Jay Mason in the Democratic primary.
Former Del. William Folden will run against fellow Republican Stephen Barrett for the nomination to face Democrat Carleah Summers for Hough’s state Senate seat in District 4.
The Republican primary for governor will include two candidates from Frederick County — Del. Dan Cox and Kelly Schulz, a former delegate and former secretary of two state departments — in a field that also includes Montgomery County’s Robin Ficker and Baltimore County candidate Joe Werner.
Ten Democrats filed for the office — Peter Franchot, Doug Gansler, Rushern Baker III, Jon Baron, Ralph Jaffe, Ashwani Jain, John King, Wes Moore, Tom Perez and Jerome Segal.
The primary election will also include candidates for the Republican and Democratic central committees.
The primary election will be held on July 19, with the general election on Nov. 8.
Early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 7 to 14 for the primary and Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 for the general election.
Voters must register by June 28 for the primary and Oct. 18 for the general election.
Mail-in ballots must be requested by July 12 for the primary and Nov. 1 for the general election.
Candidates on the ballot for Frederick County voters are listed below.
Governor
n Republicans: Dan Cox, Robin Ficker, Kelly Schulz, Joe Werner
n Democrats: Rushern L. Baker III, Jon Baron, Peter Franchot, Douglas F. Gansler, Ralph W. Jaffe, Ashwani Jain, John King, Wes Moore, Tom Perez, Jerome M. Segal
n Libertarian: David Lashar (general election only)
Comptroller
n Republican: Barry Glassman
n Democrats: Timothy J. Adams, Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
Attorney General
n Republicans: Michael Anthony Peroutka, Jim Shalleck
n Democrats: Anthony G. Brown, Katie Curran O’Malley
U.S. Senate
n Republicans: Chris Chaffee, George Davis, Nnabu Eze, Lorie R. Friend, Reba A Hawkins, Jon McGreevey, Joseph Perez, Todd A. Puglisi, James Tarantin, John Thormann
n Democrats: Michelle L. Smith, Chris Van Hollen
Congressional District 6
n Republicans: Colt M. Black, Matthew Foldi, Jonathan Jenkins, Neil C. Parrott, Robert Poissonnier, Mariela Roca
n Democrats: George Gluck, Heba Machado Zayas, Ben Smilowitz, David J. Trone
State Senate, District 3
n Republican: Angela Ariel McIntosh
n Democrats: Jay Mason, Karen Lewis Young
State Senate, District 4
n Republicans: Stephen Barrett, William “Bill” Folden
n Democrat: Carleah M. Summer
House of Delegates, District 3A (two seats)
n Republican: Justin Wages
n Democrats: Josh Bokee, Kris Fair, William “Billy” Reid, Karen Simpson, Stephen Slater, Tarolyn C. Thrasher
House of Delegates, District 3B
n Republican: Tim Cansler
n Democrat: Ken Kerr
(The State Board of Elections still lists candidates in Districts 3A and 3B, even though a newly approved map groups them in a new District 3.)
House of Delegates, District 4 (three seats)
n Republicans: Heath S. Barnes, Barrie S. Ciliberti, April Fleming Miller, Jesse T. Pippy, William Valentine
n Democrats: Andrew Duck, Brandon Duck, Millicent A. Hall
County Executive
n Republican: Michael Joseph Hough
n Democrats: Daryl A. Boffman, Jessica Fitzwater, Kai John Hagen
County Council, At Large (two seats)
n Republicans: Tony Chmelik, Philip Dacey, Dylan Diggs
n Democrats: Renee Knapp, Brad W. Young
County Council, District 1
n Republicans: John A. Distel, Bill Miskell
n Democrat: Jerry Donald
County Council, District 2
n Republicans: Casie Chang, Stephen J. McKay
n Democrat: Lisa Jarosinski
County Council, District 3
n Republican: Shelley Aloi
n Democrats: Jazmin Di Cola, M.C. Keegan-Ayer
County Council, District 4
n Republicans: John Fer, Chaz Packan, Steve Valentino
n Democrats: Nicholas Augustine, Kavonte Duckett, John Funderburk, Betty Law
County Council, District 5
n Republicans: Michael J. Blue, Mason Carter
n Democrat: Julianna Lufkin
Sheriff
n Republican: Chuck Jenkins
n Democrats: Karl Bickel, Daniel Thomas McDowell
State’s Attorney
n Republican: Charlie Smith
Clerk of the Circuit Court
n Republican: Sandra K. Dalton
n Democrat: Megan LeRoux
Register of Wills
n Republicans: Mary C. Rolle, Nate Wilson
n Democrat: Chris Manners
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
n Republicans: Wesley T. Gregory, Jimmy W. Trout
n Democrats: Bonnie L. Nicholson, Michael A. Powell, Marvin Schwab
Board of Education (nonpartisan race; four seats)
Nancy A. Allen, Olivia Angolia, Liz Barrett, Ysela Bravo, David Brooks, Heather Michelle Fletcher, Rae Gallagher, Mark Joannides, April Marie Montgomery, Ashley A Nieves, Tiffany M. Noble, Rayna T. Remondini, Cindy Rose, Dean Rose, Justi E. Thomas, Karen Yoho
