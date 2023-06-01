The committee considering changes to Frederick's city charter could begin formulating its recommendations by the middle of the summer.
After hearing from several more of its various subgroups, the committee could begin hearing and debating various recommendations by the end of July.
At its meeting Thursday, the committee heard from the city's attorney and budget director on areas of the charter that they believe could be eliminated from the charter and moved into the city's code, its policies and procedures, or other areas.
Some parts of the charter's section on administration contain details that might be better off in a job description than contained in the charter, Katie Barkdoll, the city's director of budget and administration, told the committee.
For instance, the article requires the director of finance and the budget director to be certified public accountants or a certified public finance officer, and the director of public works to be a public engineer.
“You can debate, I guess, whether or not that's necessary for those positions, but I don't know if that should be a charter requirement,” Barkdoll said.
The charter also gives the Board of Aldermen the authority to set employee salaries, something that may have worked when the city government was much smaller, but isn't practical now, she said.
The committee will likely examine which positions require approval for hiring by the aldermen, and which can be handled by the mayor.
Committee member Marvin Ausherman said officials who report directly to the mayor should require aldermanic approval, with other hires done administratively.
The charter also contains detailed requirements for members of the city's personnel board, and the requirement that someone be 21 years old to be a city police officer, City Attorney Rachel Nessen said.
Both sections might be better off in the city code or elsewhere, she said.
The committee should begin looking at how to package proposed recommendations, so that they can be shared for public comment and for eventual presentation to the aldermen, committee member Andrea Mayer said.
The committee, which meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at City Hall, is expected to present its final report and recommendations to the mayor and aldermen by November.
