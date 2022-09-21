The city of Frederick is taking applications for people to serve on the committee that will review and recommend updates to the city's charter.
The committee of seven to 11 people will look at the structure, composition, and membership of the city's elected officials; the city's organizational structure; rules and procedures; compensation; and frequency of review.
The 30-day period for accepting applications began Tuesday. The committee is expected to hold its first meeting in late October or early November.
The review process is expected to take six to eight months to research best practices and make recommended changes.
Applicants must live, work, or own property in the city to be eligible to serve.
