Frederick will add more than half a million dollars in unused federal aid money to its budget to help pay for medical, clothing and other supplies.
The $533,221 budget amendment was approved by the city’s aldermen at their meeting Thursday night. It came as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, so there was no specific vote on the amendment.
The money includes $182,393 for supply expenditures, $73,159 for medical supplies, $36,000 for clothing supplies, $207,679 for professional services, and $33,990 for repairs and maintenance, according to a special ordinance passed as part of the package.
The majority of the funding will be used for repairs to an existing building, and for buying supplies and equipment for Health Center operations, said Ramenta Cottrell, director of housing and human services for the city.
Also Thursday, the aldermen unanimously approved a $51,000 purchase order to WhatsaMather Consulting to provide training for officers of the Frederick Police Department.
The training will be funded by a grant, and will provide leadership training for up to 45 members of the department, Police Chief Jason Lando said.
Lando told the mayor and aldermen he’d personally attended the training several years ago, and saw the program as an “exceptional leadership opportunity.”
