Towing companies used by the city of Frederick and the Frederick Police Department to remove cars involved in situations such as traffic crashes or criminal activity will receive a $40 surcharge as long as the city’s state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic is in effect.
The vote by the city’s Board of Aldermen to approve the fee followed an at times tense discussion about its impact on both lower-income vehicle owners and towing companies struggling during the pandemic.
The increase would help to cover additional costs for sanitization of vehicles and office areas for the eight towing companies that the city uses when it needs a vehicle towed, according to a report by city staff.
Safety and cleaning supplies are currently paid for by the towing companies themselves.
The city doesn’t compensate companies for towing a vehicle, according to the report. Instead, the vehicle’s owner or their insurance company cover the cost.
But companies don’t get paid for every vehicle they take, since some vehicles may not get claimed and the company has to hold them while the paperwork is done to get rid of the vehicle for scrap or other purpose, Vince Flook, of Vinnie’s Towing and Recovery, told the aldermen.
He added that West Virginia charges drivers a $250 biohazard fee for any vehicle that contains blood, drug paraphernalia, or other items.
Alderman Ben MacShane said that while the challenges to the business of paying for their own cleaning and safety products was compelling, he worried about putting a regressive tax on vehicle owners who are already strapped for cash.
If the city needs to work out an agreement with its towing company partners to make sure they’re compensated, it should, he said.
“I’m not interested in just passing an extra $40 [cost] on to every person who’s in a car accident and already navigating that terrible afternoon,” he said.
Towing is an essential and sometimes dangerous service, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
Most bills are paid by insurance companies, not necessarily the owners, she said.
Russell added that she wasn’t interested in subsidizing the recovery of vehicles that are towed because they’re illegally parked or other legitimate reasons.
MacShane said he would support a subsidy or other assistance to tow companies, but not a surcharge on owners.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he thought it was presumptuous to talk about the topic without knowing the income levels and other factors of the drivers involved.
While many are struggling financially during the pandemic, not everyone is, he said.
Alderman Roger Wilson said it sounds like there may be an argument for continuing the fee beyond the state of emergency. He said he supported the surcharge and the city could look at exploring the biohazard fee sometime in the future.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak backed the surcharge, but she hoped the city could look at some way of helping drivers who are involved in traffic crashes, breakdowns or other situations where people aren’t intentionally just leaving their cars illegally parked.
The aldermen voted 4-1 to approve the increase, with MacShane opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.