Frederick's aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a change to the city's Butterfly Lane realignment project.
Previously approved changes to an agreement with Kinsley Construction allowed improved drainage for Butterfly Lane, grading for future fields for the future Westside Regional Park and the design of improvements for a storm drain outfall that was installed during the construction of Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
The drainage improvements and field grading have already been done, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The change order for $175,067 will fund the construction of step pools to improve the storm drain outfall, which was designed to help move stormwater away from the elementary school.
The improvement will help improve a forest conservation area downstream from the outfall, according to the report.
Funding from the project will come from a current account, which has a balance of $825,416.
