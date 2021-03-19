Frederick will pay more than $600,000 to help upgrade several city properties to help prevent workers from falls.
The city will pay Med-Tex Services $631,080 for fall prevention upgrades under an agreement unanimously approved Thursday by the city aldermen.
The agreement also includes a $31,554 contingency surcharge for potential complications.
A study for the city had evaluated the Linden Avenue and Carroll Street water tanks, the Linganore Water Treatment Plant, the Rosenstock sewer pumping station, and the wastewater treatment plant, and identified low, medium and high priorities for improvements.
The new agreement, which is the second phase of the program, includes the design and construction of high-priority items for the Linganore Water Treatment Plant and wastewater treatment plant that were identified in the study.
