Commenters and participants on social media sites for the city of Frederick will have new rules to follow, after a unanimous vote by the city's aldermen Thursday night.
The change allows the city to restrict, remove, or archive content that is considered profane or obscene, and ban or delete comments and users that promote discrimination against people on the basis of factors such as race, gender, disability, or content that advocates illegal activity on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Nextdoor.
City employees acting on social media in a personal capacity would be subject to the new policy, as well as be required to conduct themselves as representatives of the city and according to city policies.
Under the proposed policy, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters would be the administrator empowered to review, edit and allow content to be posted on the city's various social media sites. She could also designate another employee to moderate content at various times.
The new rules will help maintain discussion, and tell the public what to expect when interacting with city social media, said Stephen Davis, an assistant city attorney.
The city's not censoring anyone's comments, but the new rules will make sure that swearing and defamation will be hidden, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters told the aldermen. Items that are taken down will be hidden but not deleted, she said.
