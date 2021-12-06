The city of Frederick will begin its fiscal 2023 budget process on Dec. 15 with a meeting with the city’s budget director.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will be carried on the city’s Channel 99 cable channel and streamed at Channel 99 Online.
Budget Director Katie Barkdoll will provide an overview of the fiscal 2023 budget process, followed by a presentation by the mayor and aldermen of their budget priorities.
While the meeting is not open to the public, comments are encouraged and can be made by calling 301-600-1213 during the meeting. Electronic comments can also be made at frederickmd.gov/ecomment.
Other opportunities for public comment and feedback will be available throughout the budget process.
The city approves its budget in May, and the new fiscal year begins July 1.
The fiscal 2022 spending plan included a $169.6 million total budget, with a $112 million general fund.
— Ryan Marshall
