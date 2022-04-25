Frederick plans to set aside a half million dollars in its proposed fiscal 2023 budget for measures to try to ease traffic in the city.
Once there is funding, the city would establish policies and procedures for how to evaluate possible traffic calming projects, Engineering Manager Scott Helgeson told the mayor and aldermen Monday during a hearing on his department’s goals and priorities in the proposed budget.
The city’s fiscal 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan includes $100,000 from the city’s operating budget in fiscal 2023 for planning and $400,000 for construction.
The money would be used to design, install, and test traffic calming measures such as signs and markings, curb extensions to set up choke points and lane shifts, dividers or diverters, median islands, and traffic circles or small roundabouts, according to an entry in the Capital Improvement Plan.
Alderwoman Katie Nash asked Helgeson how the department expects to use the money allocated in Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget, which includes a $127 million general fund.
Traffic calming projects can range from relatively cheap to expensive, depending on what needs to be done, Helgeson said.
First, the department will set up a policy on processing requests from residents, evaluate them, and determine what needs to be done, he said.
For instance, he said, a resident might want speed bumps on a street, but the city would evaluate the idea to see if it’s needed and whether it’s the best option.
Helgeson said he thinks $500,000 is appropriate for the program’s first year, until the department figures out what it needs.
“We could do multiple ... traffic calming projects with five hundred thousand. It’s very location specific, and we expect to use some of those dollars to support an engineering analysis to make sure we implement the best traffic calming measures,” he said.
O’Connor said the city will find out “how quickly we can burn through $500,000. And we may find that we can burn through it very efficiently and quickly and that more will be necessary in order to accomplish what we really want to accomplish. We may also find out that 500,000 is more than we can take on in a year. We won’t know until we get through the process.”
The mayor and aldermen also heard reports four other departments Monday.
The city’s Building and Code Enforcement Department received 8,036 permit applications in 2021, a 45% increase from 2020, Assistant Building Code Official Dustin Nusbaum said.
He reported that the department expects to get 11,000 applications in 2022, based on the current workload.
The Building Department issued 599 certificates of occupancy for new homes in 2021, up from 401 the year before, Nusbaum said.
Meanwhile, Code Enforcement issued 3,341 notices of violation in 2021, up from 2,962 issued in 2020, Code Enforcement Manager Brittany Parks said.
The Budget and Purchasing departments will work with the city’s new Equity Program Administrator to develop internal processes and training for new purchasing policies for the city, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll told the mayor and aldermen Monday.
They’ll also revamp the city’s budget process to include “equity in budgeting” in the department’s process, interactions, and resource distribution, she said.
The Sustainability Department is moving ahead with design for a restoration project for Carroll Creek, Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby said.
The project, stretching along the creek from Husky Park to the confluence with the Monocacy River, will add habitat and remove some sediment, she said.
The department is also working on several fronts to accommodate electric vehicles.
The Department of Public Works is looking to buy drones to inspect and map stormwater management and storm drains, Deputy Director of Public Works Tracy Coleman said.
The department’s 24-hour switchboard received 18,826 calls and 2,509 online submissions, created 14,194 work orders and assisted with 880 calls in the city’s parking decks, according to statistics included in the presentation.
