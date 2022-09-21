Frederick residents who receive unusually high water bills because of a leak could get relief, as the city considers a program to adjust bills.
Frederick is the only local jurisdiction without a policy for adjusting bill to account for leaks, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The city looks at any customer that uses more than 50,000 gallons per quarter. The customer is notified if the amount is more than 30,000 gallons above the normal quarterly usage, she said.
The city issues about 300 such notices each year, and most are the result of a change in a property's usage, Barkdoll said.
But a leak can lead to bills that range from $1,500 to $3,000 a quarter, and there have been bills of more than $5,000, according to a report Barkdoll submitted ahead of Wednesday's workshop.
Allowing the city's staff to issue a waiver would provide a quick and easy way to fix problems, Barkdoll said.
Any new program would likely apply only to residential customers for now.
Alderman Kelly Russell said she supports creating a policy. She's heard from several constituents over the years who have received “crazy” bills, she said.
Russell wondered how customers would document that a leak has been repaired if they fix it themselves rather than hiring a plumber to do it.
Some jurisdictions offer a one-time forgiveness and basically take a customer's word that repairs have been done, while others take other approaches, Barkdoll said.
Frederick County offers a one-time bill adjustment for a leak in an underground service line, but does not adjust for interior leaks.
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, which serves Montgomery and Prince George's counties, offers an adjustment for one billing period in a three-year period for a bill three times the normal usage, according to Barkdoll's report.
Anne Arundel County reduces excess water charges once every five years. The city of Leesburg, Virginia, adjusts 50% of excess water and 100% of excess sewer charges for underground water leaks, but does not adjust for interior leaks.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked if the city would notify customers with high bills about a program.
Barkdoll said she expects that would be the case.
MacShane said he likes the idea of requiring proof of repairs, which could be done various ways.
Some people might try to cheat the system, but most cases would likely be legitimate, MacShane said.
Russell suggested that the city require an affidavit for a customer to affirm that a leak has been fixed.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
